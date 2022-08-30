Sparkcharge Gets An Injection Of Cash, Expands to More Cities

AutoGuide.com

Have you ever run out of juice in your EV? Well, Sparkcharge is here to help.

Range anxiety is still a legitimate worry for many EV drivers. Even in a gas car, there’s no worse feeling than being stranded on the side of the road, conked out, with a dry fuel tank. Similarly, being stranded on the side of the road with a completely flat battery is no fun, but mobile recharging isn’t exactly an easy affair.

Sparkcharge is here to save a stranded driver, or maybe just one amid a charging desert with its mobile charging service. Sparkcharge has vans with batteries that have at least 3.5KW; allowing dead EVs to recharge or gain a few miles to get out of dodge, so to speak. Until now, Sparkcharge’s services were limited to just a handful of cities; Dallas, LA, San Jose, and San Fransisco. But, new funding has allowed the brand to new cities. Sparkcharge has added the cities of Irvine, Hayward, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Oakland, Fremont, Berkeley, Union City, Huntington Beach, Albany, Orange, and Newport Beach.

The venture capital group Cleveland Avenue infused the brand with $7 million of cash, bringing Sparkcharge’s coffers up to a grand total of $30 million. Sparkcharge’s proprietary battery pack hardware might be the secret sauce to making the service palatable to users. The brand has claimed to deliver more than 250,000 electrified miles. With this new injection of cash, there’s nowhere to go but up.

