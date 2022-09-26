2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD: More Power, More Tech, Updated Looks

AutoGuide.com

Complacency in the heavy-duty pickup truck market guarantees failure.

With high sales volumes, and more importantly high profits, no manufacturer can afford to sit idle. So, this year there is a significant update to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD. The brand is focusing on improving four key areas of this work truck.

The drivetrain, trailering capabilities, exterior and interior all see upgrades over the outgoing 2023 model. Below is a summary of the key changes in each category.

More Power, More Gears

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD continues to be available with a choice of 6.6-liter V8 engines, either gasoline or diesel. The diesel receives upgrades that sees power increase to an estimated 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. That’s a jump of 25 hp and more impressively, 60 lb-ft of torque over this year’s model.

Chevy also claims that low-end torque power has gone up by 25% courtesy of these engine upgrades. This should help the Silverado HD maneuver heavy loads at low speeds or when climbing steep hills.

The 6.6L gasoline V8 carries over for 2024. But it does now receive the same Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that is currently only available with the diesel engine. This replaces the six-speed automatic found in 2023 gasoline models.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Trailering

The Silverado HD already includes a few trick trailering technologies like the 14 unique camera views and the in-vehicle trailering app. For the 2024 model year there are a few new features.

First, the transparent trailer camera, that uses trick camera angles to make a towed trailer look invisible, gets an upgrade. Now called Enhanced Transparent Trailer, it also works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck style trailers. And while on the topic of visibility, there is a new Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert that basically expands the trucks’ blind zone area to include that of the trailer.

The adaptive cruise gets an upgrade to consider the extra weight associated with towing a trailer. It compensates for the extra drag when accelerating and additional braking distances a trailer requires. A GCW Alert is also now available that warns the driver if the combination of vehicle and trailer weight exceeds the GCWR.

Maximum towing for the 2024 Silverado 2500 is listed at 22,500 pounds for diesel equipped trucks. The dual-rear-wheel 3500HD Duramax can haul up to 36,000 pounds.

New Year, New Look

On the outside, most of the truck’s upgrades center around the front fascia. There are new headlights, a new grille and more. Now standard are a set of tow hooks, and capitalized “CHEVROLET” lettering printed on the hood scoop.

The C-shaped LED headlights are like those found on the recently refreshed Silverado 1500. The upgrade headlights on LTZ, ZR2 and High Country trim levels feature dual-projector technology. They’ll even give drivers a bit of a light show when approaching or walking away from the truck at night.

Rounding out the notable exterior tweaks are new sets of 18-inch and 20-inch wheel and tire options.

Screens a Plenty

Inside, the LT, LTZ and High Country trim levels have a new dashboard and center console. Most prominent on the new dash is a 13.4-inch infotainment system. Beside it is an additional 12.3-inch configurable driver information center.

The infotainment touchscreen and accompanying controls tilt slightly toward the driver. Chevrolet claims it’s a bit of a throw-back to the way the controls and radio slant towards drivers in ‘70s and ‘80s C/K Series trucks.

The new center console incudes a reworked wireless phone charger, side-by-side cup holders, new control knobs and buttons, better storage nooks, and more.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Arriving Soon

The lineup for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD includes the 2500HD and 3500HD models in Regular Cab, Double Cab, and Crew Cab layouts. Trims on offer are the Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country. New later this year will also be the off-road focused ZR2.

The truck is set to make its debut at the State Fair of Texas on September 29th. Production begins in the first half of 2023 at General Motors’ Flint Assembly in Michigan and at Oshawa Assembly plant in Canada. Pricing and additional details will be released closer to the start of production.

