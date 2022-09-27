Faraday Future FF 91 Officially Gets An EPA Range Estimate

AutoGuide.com

The troubled startup shows signs of life, and inches closer to production.

Faraday Future, the EV startup responsible for the FF 91 electric vehicle, just got an official EPA range. From its onboard 142 kilowatt-hour battery, the FF 91 Futurist will have an official range of 381 miles, up from the 378 range estimate on the older smaller battery design.

Faraday Future’s nonetheless excited; Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO of Faraday Future said that “The confirmation of our 381 miles of range by the EPA is truly exciting news for FF and validates what we know about the FF 91,” claiming it will be the first high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV that will “reset customer expectations for both driver and passenger experience,” whatever that means.

Underneath, the FF 91’s motivation comes from 1,050 horsepower’s worth of electric motors powering all four wheels. Faraday Future claims that this will be enough to propel the luxury EV from 0-60 in about three seconds, although nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

This news is great for Faraday Future. Originally announced for production way back in 2017, the brand has struggled with a lack of financing, tumultuous CEO transitions, and overall development hell as the project has stalled for a long time. Recently, though, the brand has scrounged up enough capital to shoot for a fourth-quarter delivery, showing a production-intent FF 91 earlier this year. Faraday Future’s definitely got huge shoes to fill; in 2017 the FF 91 would have sat alone in the hyper-luxury EV segment. Now, Faraday Future has to compete with offerings from startups and traditional OEMs alike, who have figured out how to craft an expensive, very fast EV experience.

