Nissan Cuts 2023 Ariya Price By $4,000 Via Cheaper Base Trim

AutoGuide.com

The Nissan Ariya EV SUV got a little cheaper for its first model year.

Nissan updated the pricing on its new Ariya EV crossover; the cheapest Ariya can now be had for a featherweight $43,190. This new price comes via a cheaper FWD Engage trim level, undercutting the $47,190 from the FWD Venture + and $47,190 of the AWD Engage e-Force trims. None of those prices include the $1,295 destination fee.

As noted, the price-leading versions of the Engage trim are front-wheel-drive only affairs. The FWD Engage only comes with the smaller 63-kilowatt-hour battery, mated to a 214 horsepower motor that only powers the front wheels, down from the 335 horsepower of the AWD Engage. Nissan says the Engage FWD trim is rated for 216 miles, up from the 205-mile range of the AWD e-Force Engage Ariya trim.

Still, Nissan Ariya reservations appear to be closed. In mid-2022, Nissan closed Ariya reservations in both the US and Japan, citing incredible demand. Although this lower-priced model is even more competitive amongst competitors like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it seems like at least for the immediate future it will only be offered to reservation holders, until at least, Nissan fulfills its order list. AWD e-Force models won’t make their way to customer driveways until 2023, at the earliest, says Nissan.

In all, this Engage FWD trim brings the total to six available trims for Ariya buyers to choose from, ranging from 214 horsepower long-range cruisers, or 389 horsepower electric rocketships. Nissan says the Ariya Engage FWD should be available this fall.

Discuss this story on our Nissan Ariya Forum

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here