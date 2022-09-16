The Lightyear One Claims The Title Of “Most Aerodynamic Production Vehicle”

AutoGuide.com

This is one sleek, sleek sedan.

Lightyear, yet another EV startup, is claiming the title of the most aerodynamic production car, a 0.175 cd. This super slippery drag coefficient comes after real-world testing; the result is actually lower than the already 0.19 cd claimed in the prototype stage. This dethrones the GM EV1’s record of 0.195.

The Lightyear One’s ethos is all about optimizing efficiency. Lightyear insists that aerodynamics consist of up to 60% of a vehicle’s consumption, especially at higher speeds. Thus, the need to streamline aerodynamics, to get the most range, from a not-so-big battery. The vehicle’s sky-facing surfaces are covered in solar panels, which Lightyear says can give more than 40 miles of range on an ideal sunshine-filled day.

“We are extremely proud of this incredible achievement. We had to start from a blank sheet of paper when we started developing our technology and – with a lot of dedication and hard work – we continue to push the boundaries with every milestone like this,” said Lightyear’s Chief Technology Officer, Arjo van der Ham, via press release.

Lightyear has very bold claims from its €250,000 electric sedan. The brand is striving for a driving range of 1,000 kilometers from its 60 kWh battery. The sedan is supposed to go on sale this year in Europe, but an official release date hasn’t been announced. Whatever the case, Lightyear has some pretty big promises to keep. Hopefully, this drag coefficient result gets the brand on its way.

