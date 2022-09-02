Toyota bZ3 Sedan Leaked In China; Could This Be A Preview Of A New North American Toyota EV?

AutoGuide.com

Toyota really needs more EVs, badly.

A few months back, Toyota released a fleet of Toyota and Lexus concepts, promising that it was the future of Toyota’s electrification plans. The concepts came from what felt like nowhere, many of them were unnamed, and it seemed to be a complete about-face from the company that has been historically accused of being a bad actor in the EV space. Yet, Toyota released the bZ4X, and its Lexus counterpart is on its way to release. Leaked from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, this production EV sedan looks to be Toyota delivering on one of its concepts.

Dubbed the Toyota bZ3, this EV sedan looks to be a productionized version of the Toyota bZ sedan concept. According to several sources, the car will be made by the FAW-Toyota (First Automotive Works) joint venture and should go on sale in China by the fourth quarter of this year. Power comes from a single electric motor either with power ranging from 136 horsepower, all the way up to 244 horsepower for the topmost trim.

Although the bZ3 looks to be a China-only affair, we can’t help but wonder, will it come to North America? At 4,725 millimeters long (186 inches) the bZ3 sedan would slot sizewise between the Corolla and Camry. It could be a great addition to the bZ4X; not every EV buyer is interested in crossovers, and some genuinely want a low-slung sedan.

The bZ3 is rumored to use Chinese automaker and battery manufacturer, BYD’s blade battery technology. Given the Inflation Reduction Act’s bias against EV batteries made in China, or EVs not assembled in North America, that could make the bZ3 a hard proposition. Toyota would have to do some serious restructuring, likely involving assembling the bZ3 somewhere in North America.

The Toyota bZ3 is expected to officially launch at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here