2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 – Full Details Revealed

Hyundai continues the brand’s roll when it comes to the Ionic lineup of electric vehicles.

It feels like the manufacturer can’t miss when creating an iconic look for each one of Hyundai’s Ioniq vehicles. First the Ioniq 5 came along with cool futuristic hatchback SUV styling. Now there is the sleek Ioniq 6 hatchback that resembles a modern take on a classic European hatchback.

It’s Got the Look

Hyundai refers to the Ioniq 6’s shape as a streamliner design. More than just a stylistic exercise, the slippery shape eludes the air with a drag coefficient of just 0.22. The manufacturer achieves this feat by utilizing a few key elements like active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, an elliptical spoiler with winglet, full underbody cover and more.

Parametric pixels play a large role in the car’s styling. Add them all up and there are more than 700 of these shapes found in places like the the head lights, taillights, front sensors, exterior air vents, and more. There is a newly designed Hyundai ‘H’ badge front and rear that is made up of, you guessed it, parametric pixels.

Depending on trim, the car comes with 18- or 20-inch black wheels and one of seven exterior colors: Gravity Gold Matte, Onyx Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Transmission Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, and Digital Green Pearl.

Space and Style

The color options continue inside, with three base hues available: black, gray, and dark green/gray. If this doesn’t sound vibrant or exciting, not to worry, there is a way to splash more colour in the cabin. A dual-color ambient lighting system allows driver’s to choose from a spectrum of 64 colors, or six-dual color themes, thanks to Hyundai’s so-called color experts. The brand states it’s to help drivers and passengers feel relaxed. We think it just looks cool.

The interior is stretched front to rear and features a completely flat floor to maximize passenger space. Headroom is 40.2 inches (1,022 mm) up front, which shrinks to 38.3 inches (974 mm) if the sunroof is present. Regardless of which roof is chosen, rear headroom comes in at 36.7 inches (932 mm). Legroom comes in at 42.3 inches (1,075 mm) for front occupants and 39.2 inches (996 mm) for those in the rear.

Tech, Safety, and Sustainability

The interior of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 features sustainable, animal-free materials that differ depending on trim. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch full-touch infotainment system that connects to another 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster screen under one piece of glass.

For those who long for engine noise, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers virtual propulsion sounds courtesy of the electric-Active Sound Design or e-ASD. The e-ASD is a Hyundai first on the IONIQ 6 and uses an acoustic design processor to provide unique driving sounds inside the cabin and the ability to set the volume. We are sure it will operate similarly to the same such system available in the Genesis GV60.

Of course, high tech safety systems are standard fare in virtually every new vehicle currently on sale. The Ioniq 6 is no different. It features the next level of Hyundai SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems which comes with all the latest driver aids.

Powertrains and Batteries

Two drivetrains are available for the Ioniq 6. The first is a single motor rear-wheel drive set up that makes 225 hp and 258 ft.-lbs. of torque. It can travel upwards of 340 miles (547 km) on a single charge. Those wanting more performance and traction can opt for the all-wheel drive model. It uses two electric motors for a total output of 320 hp and 446 ft.-lbs. of torque. This is good enough to propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. Or when not testing out all that power, it can travel upwards of 310 miles (499 km) without recharging.

Regardless of which drivetrain one chooses, the car comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. Using a 350-kW charger, Hyundai claims the Ioniq 6 can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in around 18 minutes. Using a less powerful level 2 charger, the car’s standard 10.9 kW on-board charger will juice the Ioniq 6 up in 7 hours and 10 minutes.

Electric-Global Modular Platform

The Ioniq 6 is the second Hyundai to utilize the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The wheelbase for this model measures in at 116-inches, which allows for that generous cabin space. The front suspension consists of a MacPherson strut configuration while the rear uses a multi-link set-up.

Four drive modes are available, including ECO, Comfort, Sport and Snow. On dual motor models, the electronic all-wheel drive system will adapt the torque split front to rear, depending on the drive mode. The Ioniq 6 weighs between 4,222 lbs (1,915 kg) and 4,616 lbs (2,094 kg), depending on trim level, configuration, and drivetrain.

More details on the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 should become available closer to the vehicle’s launch.

