2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are the Prettiest, Most Powerful Ones Yet

Kyle began his automotive obsession before he even started school, courtesy of a remote control Porsche and various LEGO sets. He came to AutoGuide from GTPlanet, where he led an expansion into real cars alongside virtual ones. He's focused on the former here at AutoGuide... but you'll probably still catch him behind a sim racing wheel in his down time. He's also a proud member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), which named him runner-up Journalist of the Year in 2021.

Up to 220 horsepower, 57 combined mpg—and dramatic new looks.

Toyota on Wednesday evening debuted the North American version of the 2023 Prius. The iconic hybrid nameplate enters its fifth generation with more power and tech, but we’re betting most of the talk about the new model will center on its stylish sheetmetal.

Throughout its life, the Prius has not been known as a pretty car. That changes with this dramatic new model, which features a windswept design that’s wide, low, and clean. Up front, the Prius evolves the floating-blade face of the Crown and bZ4X with C-shaped headlights that wrap around the nose. Toyota’s design team has sliced two inches from the roofline while pushing the wheels of the Prius out by almost an inch, resulting in a much more planted stance. An upswept window line hides the rear door handles near the C-pillar for cleaner flanks. Higher trims even squeeze 19-inch wheels into the arches. Move around to the rear, and the Prius’ traditionally chopped tail features the ever-popular full-width taillight treatment, in a style that echos the hydrogen-powered Mirai. Under the skin, both Prius models roll on the second generation of Toyota’s adaptable TNGA-C platform.

Interestingly, Toyota hasn’t given the plug-in hybrid Prius Prime distinctive exterior styling this go-round. Other than badging, wheel design, and the extra charge port, there’s not much to tell the Prime apart. Both Prii do carry the new “Beyond Zero” badge, even if they aren’t part of the bZ series of models.

How these changes impact interior space remains to be seen. AutoGuide is spending some time with the car as this is published, so we’ll be reporting back right away.

This wouldn’t be a new Prius model without fuel efficiency details. Toyota has dropped its fifth-generation hybrid powertrain into the Prius, the same one we first saw in the upcoming 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. The setup pairs a larger 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with a more powerful electric motor. The motor draws from a more efficient lithium-ion battery pack, now located under the rear seats. The combination ups output to a useful 194 horsepower, which dramatically chops the run to 60 mph (96 km/h) from the previous 9.8 seconds to 7.2 seconds.

As before, the Prius will also come with available electronic on-demand all-wheel drive. Using a second electric motor operating on the rear axle, this one is an up-two, down-two situation: up to 196 horsepower, and down to 7.0 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h).

Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Prius Prime. Paired with a larger-capacity lithium-ion battery pack, the front-drive Prime sees a huge bump to 220 combined system horsepower. That’s enough to drop its highway-speed dash to 6.6 seconds. Toyota also says its electric-only range is over 50-percent higher than the outgoing model’s 25 miles (40 km), which should translate to at least 38 miles (61 km).

Given the higher performance of the PHEV model, Toyota has fittingly split the trim walk between the two Prii: LE, XLE, and Limited for the Prius; SE, XSE, and XSE Premium for the Prime. The latter also gains a solar panel roof section. There are six exterior color options, five of which are available on Prime—sorry, Reservoir Blue fans.

The Prius cockpit has heavy bZ4X vibes, mostly due to the far-set instrument panel behind the redesigned steering wheel. Don’t knock it ’til you try it: we found it super handy in Toyota’s EV, since it works almost like a head-up display. The dashboard design is much more modern, all low-profile and minimal, with an ambient lighting-enhanced trim piece running the entire width. An 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard, with an available 12.3-inch unit available; both run Toyota’s excellent new infotainment system. Toyota is jamming a fair amount of standard tech into the Prius too, including six USB-C ports, a SofTex-and-leather-wrapped steering wheel (heated in the Prime SE), and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Depending on trim, buyers can expect items like rain sensing wipers, a wireless charger, a fixed glass roof, heated seats, and a JBL sound system. There’s also a digital key and digtal rearview mirror on top trims.

Speaking of safety kit, all Prii come with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Automated emergency braking (with pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcycle detection), lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, emergency driving stop system, auto high beams, and full-range dynamic cruise control are all standard, on all trims. Toyota’s Proactive Driving Assist is part of the package as well. Prime also offers available front cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, and an automated parking assist.

Toyota will be releasing 2023 Toyota Prius pricing and availability info before the end of the year. Prime fans will have to wait a little bit longer, with the Japanese company promising more info in the first half of 2023. We’ll be on the LA Auto Show floor to get you more info on the 2023 Prius and other reveals, so stay tuned.

