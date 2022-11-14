How to Customize Your BMW or Mini from Your Smartphone

AutoGuide.com

Back in the day, vehicle customization was only possible through physically accessing and modifying the systems within your car. If you wanted, say, sequential turn signals, you had no option but to purchase specially manufactured lamps from an aftermarket manufacturer and install them. But as the auto industry has become ever more reliant on embedded computers, the door has been left open to software customization. Suddenly, kids with laptops and OBD dongles are concocting all sorts of clever ways of modifying their cars’ programming to unlock new features and implement custom routines, and as time goes on, the tools are only getting better.

Case in point: thanks to OBDeleven, the owners of BMW, Mini, and even Rolls Royce vehicles can now customize their cars on their smartphones, using nothing more than a small Bluetooth OBD device.

This is not the first time we’ve written about OBDeleven; the brand cracked the VW Group vehicle software customization market wide open, giving VW, Audi, Skoda, and Seat drivers unsurpassed tools for modifying their vehicles’ digitally connected systems. Now, they’ve resolved to do the same for fans of the BMW Group, with ready-made custom vehicle apps and dealership-level diagnostic tools.

The OBDeleven BMW application is available for the following models:

BMW (F, I and G-Series)

MINI (F-series)

Rolls-Royce (from 2013)

The BMW application is a continuation of OBDeleven’s Volkswagen Group (VAG)-focused solution, which was first launched in 2014. Much like the new solution, the VAG application has allowed Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Cupra, Škoda, Bentley, and Lamborghini drivers to diagnose and customize their vehicles on their smartphones.

Let’s take a look at just some of what OBDeleven is promising for BMW Group fans.

Unlock New Features with a Click

Maybe you’re not the best at coding. Have no fear; with OBDeleven’s One-Click Apps, unlocking new software features in your BMW or Mini vehicle is just a button-tap away.

One-Click Apps are vehicle-specific software functions built by the wizards at OBDeleven that you can flash to your vehicle easily from the dedicated smartphone app, and they can do some truly impressive stuff. As an example, you can use One-Click Apps to enable a Video in Motion feed for the passenger in your BMW 3-Series to watch while the car is moving, or enable Sport Displays in the G20/G21, which show real-time kW and torque readouts on the head unit. There are numerous other applications for One-Click Apps, too, from customizing the behavior of audible chimes and light sequences, to resetting “dummy” warnings like the oil-change reminder, to enabling hidden features or readying your vehicle to take advantage of retrofit equipment. These custom OBDeleven-built apps aren’t available anywhere else.

In short, with One-Click Apps, you don’t have to be an expert-level programmer to customize your BMW Group vehicle’s software to suit your preferences. You don’t even have to know how to code; OBDeleven has done all the hard work for you.

Perform Dealership-Level Diagnostics

While the OBD – or On-Board Diagnostics – system has long been a standardized feature in modern production vehicles, automakers nonetheless use plenty of proprietary diagnostic codes that can’t always be interpreted by generic OBD scanners. But as part of its effort to support BMW, Mini, and Rolls Royce owners, OBDeleven has secured an official license from the BMW Group and unlocked access to the manufacturer’s numerous proprietary OBD codes so that you can scan, read, and clear fault codes yourself without having to go through your local dealer. With that, your ability to diagnose and correct faults relating to the engine, transmission, anti-lock braking system, etc. has expanded dramatically.

Get Information on All Your Connected Cars

Many of us live in multi-car households. With OBDeleven’s new Garage function, managing software modifications for all your OBDeleven-compatible vehicles has never been easier. Just enter the Garage tab in the OBDeleven smartphone app and you’ll immediately be able to view all the vehicles you have connected to your OBDeleven device account, along with the series, model, VIN, and year of manufacture. More impressively, the Garage view also gives you instant access to view information on all of the control units present in the vehicle, and all of the One-Click Apps that might be available for it. At a glance, you’ll know what ready-made OBDeleven apps you could have access to the next time you plug in, so you can get up-to-date information on any software modifications you’re missing out on.

Taken altogether, the OBDeleven NextGen OBD dongle and OBDeleven app have emerged as the next great tool for BMW, Mini, and Rolls Royce drivers everywhere, with expert diagnostics and click-to-install apps ready to dramatically change the ownership experience. Visit OBDeleven.com to check out the company’s range of BMW-compatible products for yourself.