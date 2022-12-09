Howell EFI Breathes Fresh Life Into The Iconic First-Generation Ford Bronco

AutoGuide.com

Since Ford decided to resurrect the legendary Bronco name for an all-new rugged, offroad-capable sport utility vehicle, there’s been renewed interest in the Bronco’s long and storied lineage – and deservedly so, because the classic Ford Bronco is a true dream machine. Owners are treated to a handsome, maneuverable four-wheel-drive overlander with a custom ladder frame and a choice of plucky six- and eight-cylinder engine options. But as with any aging vehicle, the question with first-generation Ford Bronco ownership eventually becomes: how do you improve the reliability and drivability of the vehicle without ruining its character? The classic Ford Bronco is by this point half-a-century old, after all, and while Ford’s engineers did a remarkable job designing it, they were constrained to the technologies of the day: carburetors, point-style distributors, and the like.

That’s a question that Howell EFI is helping answer for classic Ford Bronco owners everywhere, with a new selection of throttle-body-injection (TBI) kits for 1966 to ’77 Ford Broncos. Promising improved drivability and fuel economy – with no re-jetting song-and-dance to be performed every time the season changes – these kits are available for the first-gen Bronco’s range of available inline-six-cylinder and V8 engines. The kits are easy to install, utilizing remanufactured GM throttle bodies with single-point fuel injection and encompassing everything needed to get up and running with minimal time spent under the hood: throttle body, fuel pump, required sensors (MAP, O2, coolant temperature), a pre-calibrated electronic control module (ECM), and a full wiring harness with OBDI diagnostic port.

Implementing a major change, like switching from carburetion to electronic fuel injection, can be intimidating, but Howell EFI’s TBI kits for the first-generation Ford Bronco make it simple. The company certainly knows its stuff; they’ve been around since 1988, forming right around the time that electronic fuel injection was first coming into vogue in the US auto industry. Founder Bill Howell, a retired Chevrolet high-performance engine test engineer whose accolades included helping develop Chevy’s big-block replacement for the 409, launched the company to serve the needs of hotrodders and other performance enthusiasts. After building EFI wiring harnesses for Chevy’s Indy Light series cars and giving an interview in Hot Rod Magazine, demand for Howell EFI’s products quickly exploded, and Howell became a household name for hotrodders and tuners everywhere.

In the time since, Howell EFI has become well known for its GM-based EFI conversion kits among the Jeep CJ fanbase.

Beside being dead-simple to install and setup, and doing wonders for the drivability of the first-gen Ford Bronco, Howell EFI’s kits are great for another big reason: they’re serviceable. Being based on GM components, diagnostics are conducted much the same as they would be on a 1986-’92 GM pickup truck. Should a throttle body seal ever fail, a replacement can likely be found without too much difficulty. If the ECM stops working reliably, it’s built from an old, easy-to-source GM module. All that peace-of-mind goes a long way when it comes to custom engine modifications.

If you’re ready to be done fiddling with your classic Bronco’s carburetor every few months, and you’re ready for the superior cold-starting, road drivability, and off-roading reliability that electronic fuel injection can offer, Howell EFI should be your first stop. Beside the Bronco’s inline-six, Howell EFI makes ready-to-go TBI conversion kits for just about every Ford V8 engine from 240 to 460 cubic inches in displacement, and the company is only too happy to work with customers to find the solution that’s right for their carbureted classic. Stop by HowellEFI.com to learn more.