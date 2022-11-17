Toyota bZ Compact Concept is the Electric C-HR With a Digital Assistant

AutoGuide.com

Kyle began his automotive obsession before he even started school, courtesy of a remote control Porsche and various LEGO sets. He came to AutoGuide from GTPlanet, where he led an expansion into real cars alongside virtual ones. He's focused on the former here at AutoGuide... but you'll probably still catch him behind a sim racing wheel in his down time. He's also a proud member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), which named him runner-up Journalist of the Year in 2021.

bZ Compact Concept does just what it says: previews a smaller, future Beyond Zero model to slot in under the bZ4X.

Toyota didn’t just bring the surprisingly swanky Prius and Prius Prime to LA this week. At the same pre-LA Auto Show event late Wednesday night, the Japanese automaker also debuted the bZ Compact Concept, a small all-electric SUV design study that may preview a near-future sub-bZ4X model.

We should emphasize the “design study” bit: Toyota gave no hints as to what would power the bZ Compact, though that’s also not the point here. The bZ Compact crossover is instead a stylish harbinger of what’s to come for the fledgling sub-brand.

It starts up front, with a slightly different but still very distinct face. The C-clamp headlights allow for a thin strip of bodywork, just like the Prius. Say goodbye to the bZ4X’s awkward side cladding too, and hello to pumped-up wheel arches. Toyota has kept detailing to a minimum, resulting in a body that doesn’t so much look designed as looks like it simply draped over the bare chassis. The strong character line reaches up and over the rear arches, pointing to an angular set of rear taillights. Above the character line is hidden window trim, which features its own LED lighting. The hatch is nearly horizontal which, when combined with the bZ Compact’s tidy proportions (six inches shorter than the bZ4X), gives major C-HR vibes.

Toyota’s interior design team went for an open-air lounge vibe, paring back the dashboard design to the bare minimums. To that end, even the central touchscreen is lounging around, folded on top of the slimline dashboard. A thin pedestal rises out of the floor for shifter and mobile device storage duties. Ahead of the driver, a D-shaped steering yoke allows for an unimpeded view of the digital instrument panel. Meanwhile, the seats are made from plant-based and recycled materials.

Toyota has also revived its Yui digital assistant, which made the rounds in a few concept cars back in 2019. Like many modern examples of the feature, it responds to natural language requests, though Yui also utilizes visual cues from all around the cabin to more accurately show who it’s responding to.

While Toyota hasn’t confirmed which, if any, future production model the bZ Compact Concept previews, we do expect a sub-bZ4X model in the near future, and many of this car’s features look production-ready.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

Loading …