Volkswagen Shows Off Scout Brand With Teaser, Website, And Community Forum

The Scout brand is back, and VW has a website to prove it.

Announced a few weeks ago, Volkswagen officially revealed its intention to revive the International Scout brand (simply, Scout), as an all-electric off-road vehicle. We didn’t have many details, and arguably we still don’t have much more information to go on, but VW has launched a website teasing the brand’s comeback.

The website doesn’t have much in the way of product information, aside from a catchy tagline that says “the world needs scouts,” and some scenic imagery of the great outdoors. What the Scout website does have, is a forum. The old-school message board, presumably run by VW, is home of Scout aspirational owners and interested folks who are speculating and inquiring about the future off-road EV. Scout’s official PR channel said the community forum is meant to “offer feedback and suggestions, and build bonds with other Scout enthusiasts and owners.” It will also be used to announce Scout Public appearances, too.

The Scout EV SUV won’t happen until 2026, meaning, this may be VW’s way to engender trust in its new brand and get feedback from clients as to what Scout’s first model will be. VW/Scout even said it themselves, “ interact directly with community members and embed their feedback into planning at an early stage.”

Right now, all we’ve got to go on for the future of the Scout brand is a dark teaser of a boxy SUV. It seems like the future of the brand is in the hands of the community.

