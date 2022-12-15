Ram Revolution EV 1500 Concept, Other Stellantis Electrification Initiatives To Debut At CES 2023

AutoGuide.com

Get ready for a big EV push from Stellantis at CES 2023.

Coming in January in Las Vegas, Stellantis has planned a showcase of multiple projects, meant to show off its connected, electrified future. The automotive parent company will have showings from Fiat, Peugeot, Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler.

Probably the most relevant to North Americans will be Ram’s presence. With the sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning and soon-to-commence Chevy Silverado EV, it was only a matter of time until Ram got into the playing field, too. Ram intends to show off a concept version of its EV full-size truck, dubbed the Ram Revolution BEV 1500.

Aside from a teaser sketch and a very rudimentary clay model seen in a video, didn’t know much about the Ram Revolution 1500 BEV. Now, Stellantis says the EV truck will ride on the STLA Frame, a body-on-frame platform, once outlined in Stellantis’s plan to consolidate platforms amongst its brands. Although billed as a concept that Stellantis says is a “visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future,” it’s possible that the new pickup’s styling could be very close to what we’ll see on roads very soon.

Also, Stellantis is bringing a Jeep 4xe exhibit and promises that all Jeeps sold will have an electrified option by 2025. Currently, only the Jeep Wrangler is available in 4xe hybrid trim, but the brand does have 4xe Renegade and Compass options in other markets.

The Ram Revolution 1500 BEV and all the other Stellantis CES projects will debut on January 5, 2023.

