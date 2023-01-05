Google HD Maps Aims To Give Volvo EX90 Safer And Smoother Semi-Autonomous Driving

AutoGuide.com

The Volvo EX90 and its LIDAR sensors can take advantage of Google’s HD maps.

The all-new Volvo EX90 is an electric computer on wheels, chock full of cutting-edge LIDAR sensors meant to aid semi-autonomous driving and help mitigate crashes with more sophisticated accident avoidance technology. Now, Google’s new HD maps can work with the EX90’s LIDAR information in a concert that both companies say improve semi-autonomous driving.

Google HD Maps is meant for level 2 and level 3 autonomous driving,. It’s more than just regular mapping; it offers up-to-date, constantly maintained data. This data, like lane markers, or road signs, will work in concert with the EX90’s LIDAR sensors. From there, that information is processed by the onboard NVIDIA DRIVE AI-powered computers, assisting with the semi-autonomous driving features.

In short, this already existing data from Google is meant to make the drive more comfortable and predictable. Instead of the car constantly interpreting, and making sense of data, it should be able to use the Google-provided data to assist in that task. The result is a safer semi-autonomous drive and the potential for completely hands-free driving on select roadways. “Implementing Google HD Maps in our upcoming cars will help us offer our drivers a more enjoyable driving experience and in future contribute to the introduction of safe autonomous driving,” said Volvo COO and Deputy CEO Javier Varela.

The Volvo EX90 is currently on display at CES 2023, in Las Vegas. The model is expected to enter production in South Carolina, later this year.

