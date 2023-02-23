Report: New Generation Toyota Camry And RAV4 Rumored To Come In 2024

AutoGuide.com

The 2024 Toyota Camry and RAV4 could see some big changes.

The current generation Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4 have been on sale for a while now, introduced in 2018 and 2019 respectively. They’re both solid entries in their respective classes, but they may be in for a total update, and very soon.

According to Australia’s Drive magazine, the next Camry and RAV4 are due to be released in mid-2024. There are no details, and as of now, this is merely speculation and unconfirmed rumors. The new Camry will likely use an evolution of the current TNGA-K platform and probably have hybrid options like the current car. We don’t know much, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the Camry follows suit alongside the Honda Accord, dropping its upper-level power option, opting for just one gas engine, with the hybrid serving as the upgraded engine. Similarly, Drive asserts the next-generation RAV4 will use revised underpinnings but stay on the same platform as the current car.

Drive says that Australian launches usually fall about 6-12 months after Japanese reveal. So, if the car is revealed in early 2024, the Camry would go on sale by late 2024, or even 2025. Like the rest of the world, Australia has experienced a dramatic shrinking of the sedan market. Its Camry no longer has the V6 option. Still, Camry sales still remain fairly solid in North America despite a shrinking market, so we can expect at least one more Camry model.

Expect details on the next-generation Toyota Camry to come as the year progresses.

