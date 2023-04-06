Save Big on Portable Power with BLUETTI’s Easter Sale

AutoGuide.com

If you travel or work off the grid and need a reliable source of power, you are in luck. BLUETTI is having an Easter sale on its portable power stations and solar panels that can save you hundreds of dollars! The sale kicks off on April 6 and runs through April 18.

Below, we will look at some key BLUETTI products that will help you stay powered up no matter where you are.

BLUETTI AC300 ($100 off)

BLUETTI’s first 100% modular model, the AC300 is a 3000W AC pure sine wave inverter that is fully expandable to 12,288Wh if you pair it with BLUETTI’s B300 expansion batteries. It’s the perfect choice for RV trips, as you can power your fridge or air conditioner. Right now the AC300 is on sale for $1,499, a savings of $100. You can also pair it with a B300 battery for $3,598, which is $300 less than retail. Add a PV350 solar panel for an extra $599 (regularly $849 if purchased separately) or a PV420 solar panel for $699 (regularly $1,099 if purchased separately).

BLUETTI AC500 + B300S ($300 off)

Launched in 2022, the BLUETTI AC500 is a powerful solar generator with a capacity that can be expanded from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh when you pair it with the B300S expansion batteries. BLUETTI boasts that the AC500 can deliver more than 3500 life cycles before reaching 80% of its original capacity. When it comes to charging, simply plug the AC500 into AC outlets and solar panels simultaneously for a maximum 8,000 input rate (0% to 80% SOC in only one hour!).

Right now you can pick up the AC500 and BC300S for $4,799, which is a savings of $300. You can also add a PV350 solar panel to your order for just $399.

BLUETTI EB3A + PV120 ($139 off)

If you want the ultimate in portability, look no further than the BLUETTI EB3A. This 600W inverter is ultra compact and perfect for those who are new to using portable power. It is ideally paired with a PV120 solar panel. The EB3A’s 268Wh capacity can power everything from laptops to mini fridges to cookers, making it a great choice for long weekend getaway.

You can charge up the EB3A to full in just 45 minutes or to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes. During BLUETTI’s Easter sale, the EB3A is available for just $209 with the coupon code EASTEREB3A or pair it with the PV120 solar panel for just $479 – a savings of $139.

BLUETTI EB70S ($80 off)

BLUETTI has an army of portable power options. One of its most popular models is the EB70S, which is more affordable than ever. Euipped with an 800W continuous output, the EB70S pairs well with a PV200 solar panel to keep you powered up for camping, fishing, and so much more. You can pick up the EP70S for $519 (a savings of $80) with the coupon code EASTERB70S. Or you can buy the EB70S and PV200 together for $965 (a savings of $133).

BLUETTI AC200MAX ($260 off)

Another popular option in the BLUETTI store is the AC200MAX, which works great off the grid or at home if the need arises. The capacity of the AC200MAX can increase if paired with B230 battery packs. You can also use the BLUETTI app to control and monitor the AC200MAX in real-time wirelessly. During BLUETTI’s Easter sale, the AC200MAX is available for $1,699 (a savings of $260). You can also pair it with the PV200 ($299), PV350 ($599) or PV420 ($699) during the sale.

BLUETTI AC200P

A flagship of the BLUETTI family, the AC200P comes with a 2000Wh capacity and an impressive 2000W continuous power. It is also stackable with B230 or B300 expansion batteries, making it a great choice as backup power in your home in case of a blackout. If you opt for the AC200P + B300 combination, you get a free P090D to XT90 cable (a $129 value).

BLUETTI Solar Panel Sale

Don’t waste the sunlight! You can harness that renewable energy with BLUETTI’s solar panels. The PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420 use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. During the Easter sale you can save 7% when buying two solar panels or 10% if you buy three.