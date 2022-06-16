2023 Lexus RX Hands-On Preview: 5 Stand-Out Features Of the Revamped Best-Seller

AutoGuide.com

Last year, the Lexus RX single-handedly outsold every other Lexus SUV. Combined.

We apologize for going back to the sales figure well here. We did it earlier this month, when Lexus first showed off the 2023 Lexus RX. Yet it paints one of the clearest pictures of why this model is such an important launch for the Japanese luxury brand. It’s practically the F-150 of its class.

Like the pickup, the RX has a tough job ahead: continue to build on its strengths, while evolving with the always-changing marketplace. Lexus is thoroughly modernizing its de facto icon for its fifth generation, with a new platform, engines, infotainment—you name it. While we were at Toyota HQ, we got a chance to get some solo time with the 2023 RX; in no specific order, here were the biggest takeaways.

Wagon-like styling (it’s a good thing!)

The last time—and only time—Lexus built a wagon was the rare IS 300 SportCross almost 20 years ago. The company won’t call the RX one, of course, but the design team has slammed this crossover, resulting in a stance that certainly feels evocative of the big, bad W word. This is especially true of the range-topping RX 500h F Sport Performance (which gets its own dedicated section further down). It’s a tacit acknowledgement of how buyers most often use their RX. If you want to go off-roading, there’s the GX and LX for that.

The styling is an evolution of today’s model, especially the back half of the vehicle. The swooping “floating” roof line remains, as do the angular taillights, though the latter are now joined together via light bar. There’s no big L badge back there, either, with a wordmark in its place.

Up front, the 2023 RX sports simpler, larger headlights. There’s an evolution of the trademark Lexus grille now too, going frameless for this latest iteration. We like the three-dimensionality of the grille mesh, but from low angles, the front hood has a bit too much of a “forehead” look.

Spritely F Sport Performance flagship

After 25 years, the RX is finally targeting a higher tier of performance in its class. The RX 500h F Sport Performance is the first hybrid model in the fledgling sub-brand, which kicked off with the IS 500 FSP.

This hi-po RX pairs the new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the RX 350 with a pair of electric motors, one at each axle. From there, power flows through a six-speed automatic to the brand’s Direct4 all-wheel drive system. Horsepower and torque stand at 367 hp and 406 pound-feet, respectively, comfortably more than the MDX Type S. The F Sport also features a unique front bumper, with large 21-inch alloy wheels and six-piston front brake calipers. It’ll scoot up to highway speed in around 6 seconds even, and Lexus is targeting a combined fuel economy figure of 26 mpg (9.0 L/100 km).

It’s important to note that the RX now rides on the TNGA-K platform, shared with the Highlander. It’s one of the last products to make the switch, a move that should make for improved dynamics thanks to increased torsional rigidity. Not only that, depending on trim, the 2023 RX is up to 198 lb (90 kg) lighter than before.

The outgoing RX came with two engine choices; the six-cylinder RX 350 and the hybridized RX 450h. The 2023 model doubles the count. The base engine is the 2.4-liter turbo-four found in the NX, not to mention the refreshed (and related) 2023 Toyota Highlander. From there, buyers have the choice of three electrified options: the afore-mentioned RX 500h F Sport Performance, plus an RX 350h and RX450h+. The former is the same sort of setup we’ve seen in various other Toyota and Lexus models, pairing a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-pot with three electric motors. Official figures are 246 hp and 233 lb-ft of torque, slightly more than other applications—and, it should be noted, finally with a combined torque figure, something Toyota hasn’t quoted in the past.

Details on the RX 450h+ are still unknown, but we expect it to also mirror the equivalent NX, as well as the RAV4 Prime. Expect a little over 300 horsepower and around 40 miles (64 km) of all-electric range.

Modern interior is cool and sophisticated

The latest NX compact SUV forged the path for the larger RX, and that’s a good thing. One of our favorite aspects of the new-for-2022 NX is its interior, and the RX brings that same flavor to the next size up.

The overall design is simpler, shedding the zig-zag trim that visually separated the two sides of the cabin. There’s now a clear distinction between dashboard and center console, the latter of which now features a larger armrest. There’s a small drive selector here too, and room for a large wireless charge pad ahead of it. The upper dashboard has a noticeable two-tier look, wrapping around into the door panels to emphasize its width.

It isn’t all good news: the NX’ fiddly electronic door openers are here now too. What’s wrong with a good old-fashioned handle, Lexus?

More space, more comfort

It’s not as if the outgoing RX was coming up short on the comfort side. But during our quick time with the RX 500h, we found its backseats plenty roomy and supportive. With the large panoramic moonroof stretching further back, and the roofline not starting its descent until later as well, second-row accommodations are pretty darn nice. What’s more, there’s heating and ventilation back there, and bits of suede. We even like the red leather of the pre-production unit. Official measurements are still to come, but we expect the RX to gain more space in all directions.

The front seats have noticeably more bolstering than before, and increased shoulder support. It was easy to get comfy in the 2023 RX when it was standing still—what matters is how it handles long distances. We should find out later this year.

A modern infotainment experience

We’re big fans of the latest Toyota/Lexus infotainment system. With a screen up to 14.0 inches in size, the RX offers up a bright, crisp example that can accept multiple input methods. Touch is of course one main choice, but the improved audio assistant makes it easy to ask for directions, which then show on the available head-up display. Wireless phone pairing for both major platforms is a big win too. It isn’t perfect—radio tuning is a drawn-out affair owing to the lack of buttons—but it’s so far beyond what came before.

We expect more info on the 2023 Lexus RX over the summer, and it should be on dealer lots soon after that. Stay tuned.

