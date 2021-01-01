-
-
Jeep Wrangler vs Toyota 4Runner ComparisonIf you want a capable off-roader that also doubles up as a daily driver, the Jeep Wrangler is the only choice, right?
-
2021 Porsche Taycan RWD Review: Base is Just as Sweet“It’ll be a pink Porsche.” Even I knew that sounded suspect.
-
Kia Carnival vs Chrysler Pacifica vs Toyota Sienna ComparisonWelcome to the latest show here at AutoGuide: Family Hauler Feud.
Find Your Next Car
Buyers Guides
Top Features
Enter For A Chance To Win A Year’s Supply Of Lithium Car Detailing ProductsNothing shows you love your car as much as a good detailing job. It, however, can be quite expensive if you go to a professional shop. But what if the professional could come to you? Well, sort of. Lithium Auto Elixirs is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of its top-shelf detailing…
Top 10 Most Anticipated New Cars Coming in 2021These are the 10 vehicles we’re most excited to get behind the wheel of over the next 12 months.
Featured Products
The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Car LoverPut a smile on your Dad’s face this Father’s Day!
How to Wash a Car Like a ProFrom helpful tips and tricks to which equipment and products to buy, here’s everything you need to get a professional-caliber wash at home.
Latest Auto News
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Plugs the Sub-RAV4 Gap
The 2022 Corolla Cross will be the eighth SUV or crossover in Toyota’s lineup.
2022 BMW i4 M50 is the First Electrified M Car
The merging of i and M has resulted in this 536-horsepower four-door.
2022 Kia Sportage Teases Dramatic New Look; Full Reveal June 8
Expect Kia’s daring design language to continue with the RAV4-fighting Sportage.
2022 Infiniti QX60 Teases Swanky Interior, Full Debut June 23
Who else wants to run their hand across that quilted leather?
2022 Genesis GV70 Puts The Sport in Sport Utility from $42,045
Possibly one of the most anticipated cars of the year, the 2022 Genesis GV70 is the second SUV in the ever-expanding Genesis portfolio.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Promises 300 Miles of Range in North America
Ioniq 5 has the VW ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E squarely in its sights.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Electrifies the Work Truck
Ford’s hasn’t forgotten the commercial buyers with the Pro version of the new F-150 Lightning.
Mazda CX-3 and Mazda6 Discontinued for 2022
Say goodbye to the smallest Zoom-Zoom crossover, and one of the best mid-size sedans out there.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Strikes With 563 HP, 10,000-LB Towing Capacity, $40K Starting Price
Ford wants you to ride the Lightning, with a $40k ($60k CAD) starting price and up to 300 miles (480 km) of EV range.