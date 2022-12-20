The Acura ZDX Type S EV Inches Closer To Production As It Undergoes Real-World Testing

AutoGuide.com

The Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S are well within the heat of manufacturer testing.

This summer, Acura announced that it was bringing back its iconic, or maybe, infamous ZDX nameplate for a fully-electric luxury EV crossover. This time, though, instead of using a Honda-based small SUV platform, the ZDX will use GM’s Ultium platform and batteries, like the forthcoming Honda Prologue.

Still, despite using a GM EV chassis while Honda readies its self-developed equivalent, there have been concerns. Like how will Honda and Acura differentiate their versions from their GM kin? We still don’t have concrete answers yet, but Acura is doing real-world, camouflaged testing of both the ZDX and ZDX Type S. Acura promises that the ZDX Type S will follow suit into Acura’s driving excitement promise that the brand says Type S stands for. “ The ZDX prototype is being rigorously tested and tuned to optimize the SUV’s dynamics and overall driving experience,” said Acura’s press release.

We can’t see much from the heavily camouflaged (in bespoke Type S wrap) EV SUV, but Acura says it will follow the themes and design we saw on the Acura Precision EV concept, released at this year’s Monterey Car Week. From what we can see, the ZDX looks to be a sizable crossover, with cab-rearward proportions. It doesn’t look like the old ZDX’s controversial coupe-like roofline won’t make an appearance on this new version, though.

The ZDX will be Acura’s first full EV. Expect more concrete details about the vehicle to come in 2023.

