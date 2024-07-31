- Acura
- Alfa Romeo
- Aston Martin
- Audi
- Bentley
- BMW
- Buick
- Cadillac
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Ferrari
- Fiat
- Ford
- Genesis
- GMC
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Infiniti
- Jaguar
- Jeep
- Kia
- Lamborghini
- Land Rover
- Lexus
- Lincoln
- Lotus
- Lucid
- Maserati
- Maybach
- Mazda
- McLaren
- Mercedes-Benz
- MINI
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Pagani
- Porsche
- Ram
- Rivian
- Rolls-Royce
- SMART
- Subaru
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Latest Auto News & Reviews
Pagani Utopia Roadster: Making V12s Better With More Noise
Pagani has cut the roof off its V12-powered Utopia, creating the Utopia Roadster.
Ford Unveils Hybrid AWD Maverick For 2025
The 2025 Ford Maverick is getting a bit of a makeover, and for those who’ve been eyeing the hybrid but wishing for a little more muscle, there’s some good news.
Ford Debuts Sporty Maverick Lobo
Ford unveiled the Maverick Lobo, a performance-oriented variant that promises to bring a bit of street-savvy fun to the lineup.
2024 Acura TLX Type S Review
Last year I drove a 2023 Acura TLX Type-S and proclaimed it to be one of the most underrated luxury sport sedans on the market today. There were a few drawbacks, like the touchpad interface, vehicle weight, and fuel economy, but I was still quite smitten with the vehicle as a whole.
The New BMW M5 Touring Debuts In August: How Heavy Will It Be?
After many long years of missing out to our European counterparts, North American BMW enthusiasts will at last have access to an M5 Touring.
The AutoGuide Show Ep27: Corvette ZR1, Cadillac Sollei, F1 Fantasy
On this week's episode we talk about the new 1,000+ horsepower Chevrolet ZR1 and take a look at the Cadillac Sollei convertible concept. The Ford Ranger Raptor and Lexus UX 300h are both reviewed and the 2025 Honda Civic Si is updated.
What Are Skid Plates and Why Do I Need Them?
Skid plates are protective metal plates or panels installed on the undercarriage of a vehicle that are designed to shield important components from damage caused by rocks, debris, and rough terrain.
Tesla Recalls 1.8 Million Cars
Tesla is recalling over 1.8 million vehicles in the United States due to a potential software failure that could fail to detect an unlatched hood, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Canada’s Nissan Sentra Cup Invades the United States
When asked what’s one of the most affordable ways to enter professional, wheel-to-wheel racing, my answer is always the Nissan Sentra Cup. With a total cost of just $44,000 for a turn-key ready race car, there’s not much out there that comes close in price. And remember, that's $44,000 in Canadian dollars, or roughly $31,755 in American dollars.
These 5 Luxury Brands Rank Highest For Quality Among Owners
Cadillac Introduces 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package
We thought we had heard all of the news on the refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5, but one more tidbit has been announced today. The luxury brand will be introducing a new performance upgrade to the CT5-V Blackwing called the Precision Package.
Mitsubishi, Honda, and Nissan Exploring Partnership
Mitsubishi Motors is reportedly set to join a strategic partnership with Honda and Nissan.
Lamborghini Huracan Replacement Will Debut August 16
Lamborghini will debut its mid-engined Huracan successor on August 16th, during Monterey Car Week.