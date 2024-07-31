Auto News

Car Reviews

Car Comparisons

Used Cars

Latest Auto News & Reviews

Pagani Utopia Roadster: Making V12s Better With More Noise
Pagani Utopia Roadster: Making V12s Better With More Noise

Pagani has cut the roof off its V12-powered Utopia, creating the Utopia Roadster.


Read more
Chase Bierenkoven Chase Bierenkoven Jul 31, 2024
Ford Unveils Hybrid AWD Maverick For 2025
Ford Unveils Hybrid AWD Maverick For 2025

The 2025 Ford Maverick is getting a bit of a makeover, and for those who’ve been eyeing the hybrid but wishing for a little more muscle, there’s some good news.


Read more
AutoGuide.com News Staff AutoGuide.com News Staff Jul 31, 2024
Ford Debuts Sporty Maverick Lobo
Ford Debuts Sporty Maverick Lobo

Ford unveiled the Maverick Lobo, a performance-oriented variant that promises to bring a bit of street-savvy fun to the lineup.

Read more
AutoGuide.com News Staff AutoGuide.com News Staff Aug 01, 2024
2025 Ford Maverick Lobo: All The Details
2025 Ford Maverick Lobo: All The Details
View Gallery
2024 Acura TLX Type S Review
2024 Acura TLX Type S Review

Last year I drove a 2023 Acura TLX Type-S and proclaimed it to be one of the most underrated luxury sport sedans on the market today. There were a few drawbacks, like the touchpad interface, vehicle weight, and fuel economy, but I was still quite smitten with the vehicle as a whole. 

Read more
Mike Schlee Mike Schlee Jul 31, 2024
The New BMW M5 Touring Debuts In August: How Heavy Will It Be?
The New BMW M5 Touring Debuts In August: How Heavy Will It Be?

After many long years of missing out to our European counterparts, North American BMW enthusiasts will at last have access to an M5 Touring.


Read more
Chase Bierenkoven Chase Bierenkoven Jul 31, 2024
2024 Acura TLX Type-S: All The Details
2024 Acura TLX Type-S: All The Details
View Gallery
The AutoGuide Show Ep27: Corvette ZR1, Cadillac Sollei, F1 Fantasy
The AutoGuide Show Ep27: Corvette ZR1, Cadillac Sollei, F1 Fantasy

On this week's episode we talk about the new 1,000+ horsepower Chevrolet ZR1 and take a look at the Cadillac Sollei convertible concept. The Ford Ranger Raptor and Lexus UX 300h are both reviewed and the 2025 Honda Civic Si is updated.

Read more
Mike Schlee Mike Schlee Jul 31, 2024
Meet The 2025 Ford Maverick
Meet The 2025 Ford Maverick
View Gallery
What Are Skid Plates and Why Do I Need Them?
What Are Skid Plates and Why Do I Need Them?

Skid plates are protective metal plates or panels installed on the undercarriage of a vehicle that are designed to shield important components from damage caused by rocks, debris, and rough terrain.

Read more
Ross Ballot Ross Ballot Jul 31, 2024
Tesla Recalls 1.8 Million Cars
Tesla Recalls 1.8 Million Cars

Tesla is recalling over 1.8 million vehicles in the United States due to a potential software failure that could fail to detect an unlatched hood, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


Read more
AutoGuide.com News Staff AutoGuide.com News Staff Jul 30, 2024
Canada’s Nissan Sentra Cup Invades the United States
Canada’s Nissan Sentra Cup Invades the United States

When asked what’s one of the most affordable ways to enter professional, wheel-to-wheel racing, my answer is always the Nissan Sentra Cup. With a total cost of just $44,000 for a turn-key ready race car, there’s not much out there that comes close in price. And remember, that's $44,000 in Canadian dollars, or roughly $31,755 in American dollars.

Read more
Mike Schlee Mike Schlee Jul 30, 2024
These 5 Luxury Brands Rank Highest For Quality Among Owners
These 5 Luxury Brands Rank Highest For Quality Among Owners

Read more
AutoGuide.com Staff AutoGuide.com Staff Jul 30, 2024
1
Cadillac Introduces 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package
Cadillac Introduces 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package

We thought we had heard all of the news on the refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5, but one more tidbit has been announced today. The luxury brand will be introducing a new performance upgrade to the CT5-V Blackwing called the Precision Package.

Read more
Mike Schlee Mike Schlee Jul 30, 2024
Mitsubishi, Honda, and Nissan Exploring Partnership
Mitsubishi, Honda, and Nissan Exploring Partnership

Mitsubishi Motors is reportedly set to join a strategic partnership with Honda and Nissan.

Read more
AutoGuide.com News Staff AutoGuide.com News Staff Jul 30, 2024
Lamborghini Huracan Replacement Will Debut August 16
Lamborghini Huracan Replacement Will Debut August 16

Lamborghini will debut its mid-engined Huracan successor on August 16th, during Monterey Car Week.

Read more
Chase Bierenkoven Chase Bierenkoven Jul 29, 2024
Popular Articles
Affordable Cars With Surprisingly Higher-End Interiors: Top 10
Affordable Cars With Surprisingly Higher-End Interiors: Top 10
Best Small SUV | Testing (almost) Every Compact SUV
Best Small SUV | Testing (almost) Every Compact SUV
The Plug-in Hybrid With the Longest Range: Top 10 List
The Plug-in Hybrid With the Longest Range: Top 10 List
Is A Level II Home EV Charger Worth It?
Is A Level II Home EV Charger Worth It?
Top 10 Best Mazda MX-5 Miata Models of All Time
Top 10 Best Mazda MX-5 Miata Models of All Time
Latest Comparisons
Comparison Test: 2024 Kia EV9 vs 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Comparison Test: 2024 Kia EV9 vs 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
2024 Porsche Cayenne S and Cayenne Coupe Review
2024 Porsche Cayenne S and Cayenne Coupe Review
What’s the Difference Between the 2023 and 2024 Subaru Crosstrek?
What’s the Difference Between the 2023 and 2024 Subaru Crosstrek?
Volkswagen Atlas SE Vs SEL: Which Trim is Right for You?
Volkswagen Atlas SE Vs SEL: Which Trim is Right for You?
Hyundai Palisade Vs Mazda CX-90 Comparison
Hyundai Palisade Vs Mazda CX-90 Comparison
Car Buying Tools
About Privacy Terms Contact us Advertising Staff and Contributors Copyright Site Map Forums
© 2024  VerticalScope Inc. All rights reserved.