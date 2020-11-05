2022 Subaru BRZ Debut Confirmed for November 18

AutoGuide.com

The affordable sports car will once again feature rear-wheel drive, a manual transmission—and a Toyota sibling.

Subaru has confirmed the date we’ll finally get to see the next-generation BRZ sports car. What’s more, it even showed off a bit of the new car, with a look at the coupe’s sharper, cleaner nose. You’ve got two weeks to keep guessing: the digital reveal will happen November 18.

Subaru teased the BRZ early October. This latest video keeps the hints to quick flashes or distance shots, but we do have a clearer look at the face of the car. It’s cleaner, with simpler, headlights keeping the squared-bracket daytime running light (DRL) signature found on the current model. There’s something almost Porsche Boxster or Alpine A110 about the nose. Like the Porsche, the Subaru will use a flat-four engine.

Subaru also got cheeky with its own screenshot of the whole car, seen below:

Technical details are thin on the ground. The latest rumors suggest an evolution of the current platform. We drove the current 86 recently and it’s still a solid performer in need of some NVH improvements and a major interior refresh. The BRZ and the 86 did debut way back in 2011, after all.

The drivetrain is also the subject of major speculation. It’s likely to go one of two ways: a bigger-displacement, naturally-aspirated flat-four, or a turbocharged version. In the case of the latter, that would push both the BRZ and Toyota GR86 closer to their big brothers, the WRX and Supra, respectively. A six-speed manual is expected to stay on the lineup, along with an automatic. The Toyobaru twins are some of the few cars out there where the manual still sells in significant numbers—so much, in fact, that Toyota doesn’t even offer the auto on the base model 86.

Luckily we don’t have long to wait to know more. Tune in November 18 for the full details!

