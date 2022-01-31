White Cars To Brighten Your Day: Top 10

AutoGuide.com

White is one of the most polarizing exterior paint colors in the automotive world. Some people love it, while others hate it.

Both sides have a valid argument. To many, white represents the ultimate fleet/work vehicle. It’s the color of the well-abused local utility van, public works pickup, or city by-law enforcement compact. It’s uninspiring, lifeless and unoriginal.

But sometimes, the right shade of white, on the right vehicle, can really make it pop. It can highlight certain designs elements that would otherwise be lost with a darker color. It can make a car positively glow, enhancing its presence – especially on a performance vehicle. To show that white cars can be beautiful, we have amassed ten white choices below that cover a wide range of body styles and price points.

Ford Mustang Mach 1

The majority of Ford Mustangs look good finished in Oxford White, but two models really stand out. First, there is the Mustang Mach 1, as shown above. It includes a black rear spoiler, black front splitter and optional black and red racing stripes. When contrasted to the white paint, these elements really shine, as do the various wheel selections.

The other Mustang that looks stunning in Oxford White is the Shelby GT500. For many of the same reasons listed above, the Shelby’s contrast between the bright paint and black go-fast bits makes the car really stand out on a bright sunny day.

Genesis G70

Matte paint jobs are not just for sports cars, they can be applied to a handful of sedans as well. One of those vehicles is the Genesis G70. Officially labelled as Verbier White, the no-gloss paint job adds an elegant touch to Genesis’ great looking compact sedan. In the United States the Matte job is reserved exclusively for the Launch Edition of the G70 while in Canada it can be had as a $1,700 CAD option.

Toyota GR Supra

The Toyota Supra has a long history of looking great when painted white, and the new GR Supra continues that tradition. The original Launch Edition of the car, as shown above, looked great in Toyota’s hue of white the brand calls Absolute Zero. For the current model year we really like the A91 – CF Edition paired to Absolute Zero as it really highlights the carbon fiber aero body pieces.

Hyundai Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster has been pared down to just a singular trim level, but at least it is the best trim in the model’s brief history. The high performance Veloster N continues to soldier on with all the proper go-fast hot hatch goodies. It is only available in four exterior colors, one of which is Lunar White. Not a traditional white, Lunar White attempts to mimic the shade of the moon and under the right light, succeeds. Like many others on this list, the color also highlights the car’s red and black body accents.

Acura NSX

And on the other end of the pricing spectrum from the Veloster, we have this – the Acura NSX. Supercars look good in most colors and we could have included the Audi R8 or any number of Lamborghinis/Ferraris to this list. But we went with the Acura NSX as there’s just something about this car when painted in the upgraded Casino White Pearl that suits it so well. This is doubly true for the NSX’s last hurrah, the Type-S.

Audi RS 6 Avant

A car doesn’t need to have swoopy body work or a specialty paint finish to look good in white. A wagon with a metallic paint job can be just as stunning. Ok, in fairness the Audi RS 6 Avant is by no stretch of the imagination a regular car, but it’s not our fault Audi no longer offers more mundane versions of the mid-size wagon on our shores. Called Glacier White, we could totally rock this brightly colored wagon rocket ship.

Dodge Challenger

No brand has more fun with paint color names than Dodge. The Challenger can be finished in a variety of vibrant, fun hues like Smoke Show, Hellraisin, Go Mango, Pitch Black, and Sinamon Stick. And of course the lightest shade also includes a pun-tacular play-on-words name; White Knuckle. Available on any trim level of the car, it’s the Challenger Scat Pack and SRT models where we really like how it shows off the vehicle’s menacing presence.

BMW M3

The new BMW M3 and M4 features styling that is maybe not everyone’s cup of tea. But we quite like the way it looks when coupled to the Frozen Brilliant White Metallic exterior paint, especially with the competition package. For those unfamiliar with BMW paint nomenclature, Frozen is the title given to the brand’s various matte finishes. Be prepared to pay $3,600 USD ($4,900 CAD) to add this paint job to the M3.

Jaguar F-Type R

The Jaguar F-Type is already one of the most stunning vehicles on the road visually. But if one really wants to take things to the next level, there is the ultra exclusive Icy White exterior paint color that can come in a gloss finish or a satin matte finish. How exclusive is it? For the satin matte finish, the paint alone costs $12,050 USD ($13,000 CAD). But on the F Type R Convertible, it is totally worth it, especially when paired to the Tan or Mars Red interior.

Toyota GR86

The final entry on our list is also the most affordable, the all-new Toyota GR86. A close sibling to the Subaru BRZ, the GR86 offers a color not found on the Subaru that is simply called Halo. An off-white color, we’re not entirely sure if the color is making an angelical reference here or if it’s going all-in after the vehicle’s target audience by referring to the popular video game franchise. Either way, we like the subtle tones it brings to Toyota’s affordable sport car.

