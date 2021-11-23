Cheapest Cars With a Heated Steering Wheel

AutoGuide.com

This winter just doesn’t seem to want to go away. During these soul-crushingly low temperatures, we’ve become quite fond of cars that are equipped with heated steering wheels, a premium feature that doesn’t need to be reserved for expensive luxury vehicles.

Folks in southern states might not get the appeal, but for drivers who live in colder climates, a heated tiller is like a warm hug for your hands. Why not wear gloves you may ask? Well, so many cars have touch-screen infotainment systems or small buttons that make using gloves in a car cumbersome.

After spending some time configuring hundreds of them, we came up with this list of the most affordable nameplates that are equipped with a heated steering wheel. Would you be surprised to know that you can get a car with such features for under $30,000? The price tag on most affordable model may surprise you too. All prices include packaging information.

10. Chevrolet Malibu LT FWD w/ Leather Package

Starting things off is the only mid-size sedan on this list, the Chevrolet Malibu. It undercuts the competition by including a heated steering wheel with the optional Leather Package on the front-wheel drive LT trim level. As the name suggests, the package also wraps the steering wheel, gear shifter, and seats in leather.

Price (USD) – $28,390 Price (CAD) – $32,598 (LT w/ Plus Package)

9. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 1.5T 2WD

Straddling the space between a subcompact and compact crossover, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is one of the more stylish mainstream vehicles in its segment and includes a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine standard. To get a heated steering wheel, the SEL 1.5T trim needs to be selected with either front or all-wheel drive.

Price (USD) – $27,695 Price (CAD) – $31,218 (SE S-AWC)

8. Ford EcoSport Titanium

Next up is a subcompact crossover from Ford, the EcoSpot. Titanium is the second highest trim available in the United States and includes a heated steering wheel. Stick to front-wheel drive, refraining from including any of the various options, and pricing will come in under $27,000.

Price (USD) – $26,895 Price (CAD) – $28,569 (SES)

7. Nissan Rogue Sport SV FWD

An oldie but a goodie, the Nissan Rogue Sport can trace its roots back to 2013. Despite having been on the market for quite some time, the Rogue Sport still has a lot to offer, such as value. The SV FWD trim includes a heated steering wheel for less than $26,000.

Price (USD) – $25,730 Price (CAD) – $27,198 (Qashqai SV FWD)

6. Chevrolet Trailblazer LT FWD w/ Premium Seating Package

A competitor to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the Chevrolet Trailblazer undercuts its competition by including a heated steering at a lower price point. Add the Premium Seating Package to the LT front-wheel drive trim level and its possible to keep those hands warm for years to come.

Price (USD) – $25,655 Price (CAD) – $27,953 (LT FWD w/ Convenience, Driver Confidence II, and Premium Seating Packages)

5. Volkswagen Taos S 1.5T w/ IQ.Drive & S Convenience Packages

It may come as a bit of a surprise, but Volkswagen holds two of the top five spots on this list. First up is the compact Taos crossover. Although the package’s name may be longwinded, by adding the IQ.Drive and Convenience Packages to the S trim not only does the Taos receive a heated steering wheel, it also gains an entire suite of active safety systems.

Price (USD) – $24,985 Price (CAD) – $36,695 (Highline)

4. Ford Maverick XLT w/ Luxury Package

Recently introduced, the Ford Maverick is the only pick-up truck on this list. We at AutoGuide.com predict it is going to be a huge hit for Ford because it offers incredible value. Here we have a crew cab pickup truck with an efficient hybrid engine and heated steering wheel all for less than $25,000.

Price (USD) – $24,625 Price (CAD) – $31,800

3. Volkswagen Jetta SE 1.4L Turbo w/ Cold Weather Package

The other Volkswagen making an appearance on our list is the Jetta. The SE trim level can be had with a cold weather package that includes great value for those living in cooler climates. For $500 it equips the Jetta with a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windshield wiper nozzles and a remote starter.

Price (USD) – $23,895 Price (CAD) – $28,995 (Execline)

2. Nissan Kicks SR w/ Premium Package

When it comes to adding a heated steering wheel at a low price, the undisputed champion is Nissan. The brand has three vehicles on this list, including the top two spots. Coming in at the second lowest MSRP is the quasi-crossover Kicks. This is one of the few vehicles where it is actually possible to get a heating steering cheaper in Canada thanks to it being included on the SV trim level.

Price (USD) – $23,340 Price (CAD) – $23,098 (SV)

1. Nissan Sentra SV w/ All-Weather Package

The Nissan Sentra offers the lowest price point for a heated steering wheel and it’s not even close. A hair over $21,000 USD is all it takes to purchase the Sentra SV with the all-weather package. If keeping fingers warm and costs down are the top priorities, this car is worth a look.

Price (USD) – $21,160 Price (CAD) – $24,898 (SR)

Recent Updates:

March 2019 – Updated text for accuracy.

November 25, 2021 – Removed Buick Regal Sportback. Removed Dodge Journey. Removed Nissan Altima. Removed Kia Soul. Removed Jeep Cherokee. Removed Dodge Challenger. Removed Kia Optima. Updated Nissan Rogue Sport text, ranking and image for accuracy. Updated all links. Updated the footer. Updated the introduction for accuracy. Added Nissan Sentra. Added Nissan Kicks. Added Volkswagen Jetta. Added Volkswagen Taos. Added Ford Maverick. Added Ford Ecopsort. Added Chevrolet Malibu. Added Chevrolet Trailblazer. Added Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

