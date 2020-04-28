2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Leaks On Instagram

AutoGuide.com

Despite being months away, BMW’s next-generation 2 Series Coupe looks to have leaked out on Instagram this week.

Hello there, new Bimmer. What you’re looking at here is reportedly the next 2 Series Coupe, according to Instagram user wilcoblok. Free of camouflage, the little BMW isn’t meant to debut until some time in 2021. While these images don’t show us all of the new package, it does give us our best look yet at what’s coming for the klein two-door.

First, the good news: a regularly-sized grille! While the front-end treatment gets a pugnacious pair of headlights similar to the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the grille avoids the buck-tooth treatment found on the X7. The angular lower bumper suggests this is an M Sport model, but not a fully fledged M2.

Around back, the taillights are blockier than many modern BMWs. They remind us of the E90-generation 3 Series, instead of aping the coupe-style crossovers that have popped up since. The pentagonal inner element is a new move, but we kind of dig it. In fact, the overall styling is almost restrained in the face of busier recent Bimmers. At least, from what we can see of it.

If the proportions look similar to the current 2 Series, which has been on the market since 2013, there’s good reason. The next 2 Series Coupe will remain rear-drive, not migrating to the front-drive platform underpinning the new 2 Series Gran Coupe. Word is that the coupe will retain the options of both all-wheel drive and a manual transmission.

As for what will power the 2 Series Coupe? That’s a tougher question. Currently it employs a duo of turbocharged engines, either 2.0-liter four-cylinder or the prototypical BMW inline-six. The new model could continue this, or it could adopt a fours-only approach like the Gran Coupe. A future M2, should it appear, would likely stick to the six-cylinder, which produces up to 444 hp in the M2 CS.

One feature that probably won’t be returning is a drop top. Rumors suggest BMW will be cutting the slow-selling 2 cabriolet, though the company itself has yet to confirm.

Whether this is the real deal or not, expect the 2 Series Coupe to bow some time in the next year, before going on sale for the 2022 model year.