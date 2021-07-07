2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Grows a Bit (But Its Grille Doesn’t)

AutoGuide.com

The smallest rear-drive Bimmer gets funky new looks and more power.

BMW unveiled the 2022 2 Series Coupe late Tuesday. Like the current car—and unlike the similarly-named 2 Series Gran Coupe—the two-door will remain rear-drive-based, with both four- and six-cylinder engines available at launch.

Bold styling also sets the 2 Coupe apart. There’s still a visual connection to the previous coupe in the 2022 model’s small greenhouse, but BMW has stretched the coupe out in nearly every direction. The M240i xDrive model is 3.5 inches (88 mm) longer than the car it replaces—now 179.4 inches (4,556 mm)—with 2.0 inches (50 mm) of that going into the wheelbase. It’s also 2.6 inches (66 mm) wider, contributing to a wider track front and rear. BMW did shave 0.1 inches (2.5 mm) off the 2 Coupe’s height, though. The four-cylinder 230i Coupe is 4.3 inches (109 mm) longer and a full inch (25 mm) lower than the model it replaces. Both cars see a corresponding rise in curb weight, too: the 230i now comes in at 3,519 lb (1,596 kg), while the M240i xDrive tips the scales at a chunky 3,871 lb (1,756 kg).

The exterior features small, single-circle LED headlights, which BMW says are inspired by the classic 2002 model. Optional adaptive headlights swivel while cornering, and can also pull data from the navigation to more accurately light the road ahead.

After the Big Mouth Billy Bass grille of the 4 Series and iX, the regularly-sized kidney grille of the 2 Coupe almost seems demure in comparison. The grille has its own clever twist, though: the vertical slats are actually air flaps, which open and close in 10 stages to adapt to the engine’s cooling needs. Similar horizontal flaps in the lower bumper feed the brakes, too.

In profile, the 2022 2 Series Coupe retains the classic long-hood, short-deck styling only a rear-drive model can manage. Plus it comes in a sweet, sweet purple—that’s Thundernight Metallic to you and I. 18-inch wheels are standard on four-cylinder models, with 19s optional (and standard on the M240i).

Two models will be available at launch: the rear-drive 230i and all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive. A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder powers the former, now with 255 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. The M240i sees a bigger power bump, with its 3.0-liter inline-six now producing 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. Canada will only see the six-cylinder model. Both engines hook up to an eight-speed automatic only; this means the only way into a three-pedal BMW now is with the M models. The dash to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 4.3 seconds in the six-cylinder model; the lighter rear-drive 2er takes an additional second or so.

Inside, the 2 Series Coupe sticks to the current BMW script. The design should be familiar to anybody who has set foot in a modern Bimmer, with a thick steering wheel and hexagonal main control section on the center console. iDrive 7 handles infotainment duty, on either an 8.8- or 10.3-inch central touch screen. The latter is part of the Live Cockpit Professional pack, which swaps in a fully digital instrument cluster as well. Both models include navigation, Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto as standard. A 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system sits on the options list. Standard driver assists include forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. A 360-degree camera and BMW’s automatic parking assist are optional.

The second-generation 2 Series Coupe will arrive in North American dealerships in November. The 230i kicks things off at $37,345, including the customary $995 destination charge. Meanwhile, the M240i xDrive rings in at $49,545 ($59,430 CAD). A 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i should arrive some time next year, and the next iteration of the M2 shortly after.

