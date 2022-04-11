AWD Hatchbacks: Top 10 Lowest Priced

AutoGuide.com

In the world of automobiles, there aren’t many things as versatile as an all-wheel drive hatchback car.

A hatchback body style leads to great cargo flexibility, as a hatch can carry taller items compared to a conventional trunk and also features a much larger opening. All-wheel drive gives drivers a bit more sure-footed traction in slippery weather conditions and on loose road surfaces. Finally, since it is a car and not a SUV, the vehicle’s responses will be quicker and more engaging due to the car’s lower center of gravity.

As great as an all-wheel hatchback sounds, sadly there are not many available for sale today. With the massive popularity of crossovers and SUVs, most manufacturers concentrate their all-wheel drive efforts on those segments. But there still is an interesting cross-section of AWD hatchbacks left on the market. Below we have listed the 10 lowest options currently available. And no, we left wagons off this list as they are a different genre altogether.

10. BMW i4 M50

The only all-electric vehicle to make this list, the new BMW i4 is the EV companion of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Although it is possible to get a much lower priced eDrive40 model, only the 536 hp M50 comes equipped with all-wheel drive. BMW claims the car can hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and will travel up to 270 miles on single charge. And despite its sedan like appearance, it does indeed have a hatch in the back.

USA Pricing: $65,900

Canada Pricing: $72,990

9. Audi TT Coupe

Something completely different on this list is the Audi TT. A true sports coupe, the funky little all-wheel drive car from Audi can seat four passengers and has a hatch opening in the back that can carry a deceiving amount of cargo. Entry level TT coupes start just over $50,000 and come with quattro all-wheel drive powered by a 228 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

USA Pricing: $50,500

Canada Pricing: $60,200

8. BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe

If the BMW i4 is a bit too pricey for your needs, or maybe you’re not ready to commit to an all-electric vehicle just yet, there is the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Using a traditional gasoline engine, the entry level Gran Coupe is the 255 hp 430i that can have xDrive added on for an extra $2,000. The four seat, four-door coupe features a rear lift-gate like its i4 sibling. Those looking for a bit more power can step up to the 382 hp M440i xDrive for an additional $11,000.

USA Pricing: $47,200

Canada Pricing: N/A

7. Audi A5 Sportback 40 TFSI

Like BMW, Audi offers a compact four-door coupe with a lift-back called the A5 Sportback. Unlike the 4 series though, all versions of the A5 Sportback come equipped with all-wheel drive. That means even the 201 hp A5 Sportback 40 TFSI has a version of Audi’s legendary quattro all-wheel drive system, which undercuts the least expensive all-wheel drive 4 Series Gran Coupe by over $3,000. A better equipped 261 hp A5 Sport back 45 TFSI is also available for a starting price of $46,000.

USA Pricing: $43,900

Canada Pricing: $52,050

6. Volkswagen Golf R

Like the Audi TT, the Volkswagen Golf R is a more of a dedicated performance car that just happens to have all-wheel drive and a hatchback body. But the Golf R has a more traditional 5-door silhouette and a screaming 315 hp turbocharged engine under the hood. At a starting price under $44,000, it offers a lot of practicality, versatility, comfort, and all weather performance.

USA Pricing: $43,645

Canada Pricing: $45,995

5. Kia Stinger GT-Line AWD

Another entry from the world of four-door lift-backs, the Kia Stinger is the brand’s flagship model and can be had with a pair of potent turbocharged engines. The entry level GT-Line features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that develops 300 hp and sends power to the rear wheels. For an additional $2,000, all-wheel drive can be added to the GT-Line, making the Stinger a spacious, comfortable, all-weather warrior.

USA Pricing: $40,690

Canada Pricing: $50,790 (3.3T V6)

4. MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4

The MINI Cooper S Clubman walks the fine line between hatchback and wagon. Although it’s easy to consider it the wagon of the MINI lineup, it isn’t really all that long compared to the four-door MINI. And making matters worse for our list, the Clubman doesn’t have an actual hatch in the back. Instead it has a pair of doors that swing open, like found on a van. Still, despite all this, we consider this MINI compact a hatchback and it can indeed be equipped with the brand’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system.

USA Pricing: $36,500

Canada Pricing $33,900

3. Toyota Prius LE AWD-e

Those unfamiliar with the current generation of Toyota Prius might be surprised to see it on here. But Toyota’s legendary hybrid is still indeed a hatchback, and it can now include all-wheel drive. Although there is a bit of a caveat to the car’s all-wheel drive system as it is not a traditional set up with a driveshaft running from the engine up front to the wheels in the back. Instead, there is a small electric motor in the rear that will provide a bit of power to the rear wheels to aid with traction at speeds up to 43 mph.

USA Pricing: $27,235

Canada Pricing: $30,390

2. Mazda3 Hatchback Preferred AWD

For about the same price as the all-wheel drive Prius, there is a more powerful, traditional AWD hatchback from Mazda. The latest Mazda3 saw all-wheel drive added to the lineup and it can be had as an option starting at the Preferred trim level. Paired to a 186 hp engine, the Mazda3 is a fun to drive compact hatchback. But for those looking to get a hot hatch, there is a 250 hp turbocharged engine available for an extra $4,400.

USA Pricing: $27,150

Canada Pricing: $28,200

1. Subaru Impreza 5-Door

It’s no surprise to see the brand that loves practical, all-wheel drive cars at the number one spot here. The Subaru Impreza, like most of the manufacturer’s models, comes standard with all-wheel drive. So even the entry level 5-Door that starts under $20,000 comes equipped with power being sent to all four wheels. If someone is after the lowest price practical hatchback that features all-wheel drive, the Impreza cannot be touched.

USA Pricing: $19,295

Canada Pricing: $21,995

Canadian Bonus: Mercedes-Benz A 250 4MATIC Hatch

But hold on, there’s more. At least, there’s more if you live north of the border. For the time being, Canadians can get an additional all-wheel drive hatchback not currently offered in the United States. The Mercedes-Benz A 250 4Matic is based on the same platform as the A Class sedan and CLA Class four-door coupe. It features a 221 hp turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive stuffed in a traditional five-door hatchback body. It starts roughly around the equivalent of $33,500 USD.

Canada Pricing: $41,900

Future Entry: Toyota GR Corolla

And if that’s not enough, Toyota just announced the introduction of the brand’s third GR performance car, the GR Corolla. With a 300 hp turbocharged three-cylinder under the hood, the super Corolla features a programable all-wheel drive system that is sure to entertain enthusiasts. And, as the pictures suggest, the GR Corolla will come in a widebody version of the Corolla hatchback. Although pricing is yet to be announced, we expect it to come in somewhere just under the Golf R’s price tag.

