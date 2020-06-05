Costco Auto Program Incentive Expands To Include Chevrolet And Volvo Cars

AutoGuide.com

Costco’s Auto Program Incentive that offers special incentives to members has expanded its portfolio to three manufacturers. Previously the wholesale giant had partnered with Honda and now announces special incentives for Chevrolet and Volvo vehicles as well.

The incentives on offer are exclusive to members who buy or lease their Chevrolet or Volvo cars from Costco Auto. Volvo cars that are a part of this incentive program include the 2020 XC40, XC90, V60, V60 Cross Country, V90, and the V90 Cross Country. Customers buying or leasing the XC40 or the XC90 are eligible for incentives worth $1,250 which are stackable with incentives offered by the carmaker. The wagons on the other hand get incentives worth $2,000 which are also stackable. The offer stands till the end of the month, that is, till June 30, 2020.

“The Volvo Limited-Time Special is an extraordinary opportunity to receive an exclusive value on Volvo’s SUV and wagon lineup,” said Jay Maxwell, Costco Auto Program general manager. “When you combine this exclusive Costco member value with current in-market Volvo incentives, it’s an opportunity worth serious consideration.”

As for Chevrolet vehicles, Costco is offering incentives for up to $1000 on all Chevrolet cars sold through the Costco Auto program. The vehicles offered as part of Costco include both light-duty and heavy-duty Silverado trucks and the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. The trucks come with both gasoline V8s and the Duramax diesel engine while the full-size SUVs are available with either a 5.3-liter or a 6.2-liter gasoline V8.

This offer is also available till June 30th only and is stackable with any all offers by Chevrolet that the members qualify for.