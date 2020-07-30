2021 Cadillac Lyriq EV Teases its Charging Port Before August 6 Debut

AutoGuide.com

Cadillac’s first all-electric model will debut next week, August 6.

In preparation for the reveal of its Lyriq crossover next week, Cadillac has given us a new teaser of the EV. Behold, the charging port.

The Lyriq is a big deal for the American luxury brand. It will be its first all-electric model, targeting the ever-expanding crossover market. Cadillac will lead GM’s brands in electrification, so the Lyriq will set the tone for future models. That includes more Cadillacs as well as other brands, like the GMC Hummer EV.

Cadillac shared the latest sneak peek at the Lyriq early Thursday. In it, we see the crossover’s front-mounted electric charge port. Instead of a traditional, small cover, most of the bodywork between the front wheel and door slides forward. We also get a look at the wheel design, featuring a twisted split-spoke layout with cool bladed inserts.

It’s still hard to get a bead on the size of the Lyriq, but those wheels are an early hint. They’re a huge 23 inches in diameter, and the tires are 275-series items. That’s as wide as the Escalade’s rubber.

Under the skin, the Lyriq will be the first production application of General Motors’ BEV3 architecture. It will make use of the Ultium battery tech that, in certain specs, will deliver an estimated 400 miles in range.

The full debut will happen next Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more info on the Lyriq then, as well as any other teasers Caddy has up its sleeve before that.

