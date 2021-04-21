2023 Cadillac Lyriq Will Debut at $59,990 Next Year

AutoGuide.com

The Lyriq will debut next year, kicking off Cadillac’s all-electric future.

It’s hard to believe, but Cadillac showed off the Lyriq concept for the first time some eight months ago. Today the brand is back with the production version of the Lyriq, which will be in dealerships early next year—nine months ahead of plan.

Impressively, little has changed for the production model. Good ol’ low-tech side mirrors have sprouted in place at the base of the A-pillars, and the wheels are (slightly) smaller. Cadillac says it finessed the door design too, for better visibility. But everything else, from the intricately-lit front “grille,” the sweeping roofline, and the L-shaped taillights, has remained intact. It’s a stunning-looking thing, the Lyriq.

When it arrives, buyers will have just two exterior color choices at launch: Satin Steel or Stellar Black.

The interior will also come in two color schemes (Sky Cool Gray or Noir). Dominating the dashboard is an enormous 33.0-inch LED display, which Cadillac says is capable of casting over 1 billion colors. There are still physical buttons for the climate control in the center of the dash as well. The shift-by-wire system allows for a “floating” center console, opening up easy access to the storage cubby between the driver and passenger.

Cadillac has focused on the aural experience within the Lyriq. The brand’s next generation of active noise cancellation will ensure a quiet ride. When drivers prefer much more sound, the AKG Studio system should take care of it, with 19 speakers, including ones built into the headrests.

GM’s excellent Super Cruise system will also be available in the 2023 Lyriq. The hands-free driver assist is now compatible with over 7 million miles of roadways in North America.

Built on GM’s Ultium battery platform, the Lyriq features an 100-kWh battery pack. The important figures are 340 (horsepower), 325 (lb-ft of torque), while GM estimates a single-charge range over 300 miles (482 km). The Lyriq comes standard with a dual-level charge cord, and is capable of fast-charging at up to 190 kW. Find a charger that powerful and you can add 76 miles (122 km) in just 10 minutes. Cadillac targeted 52 miles per hour on a different scale as well: that’s how much range the 19.2-kW home charger can add every 60 minutes. This amped-up home charger will be standard on the First Release Edition.

At launch, the Lyriq will be rear-drive only. Cadillac confirmed to AutoGuide that an all-wheel drive model will arrive afterwards, and the company is still mulling over a potential V Series. The company also confirmed that, going forward, every new North American model will be electric. That makes the Blackwing editions of the CT4-V and CT5-V the last of their kind.

Pre-orders for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will begin later this year. The base model will start from $59,990 including destination in the US; Canadian pricing begins at $69,898.

