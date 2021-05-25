2022 Genesis GV70 Puts The Sport in Sport Utility from $42,045

AutoGuide.com

Possibly one of the most anticipated cars of the year, the 2022 Genesis GV70 is the second SUV in the ever-expanding Genesis portfolio.

Genesis today announced the North American pricing for the GV80’s younger sibling, the GV70. The 2022 GV70 goes on sale in the US with a starting price of $42,045, including destination while across the border, the sporty-looking crossover will start from $49,000 CAD destination charges included.

GV70 customers will also get a host of luxury features as standard. Scheduled maintenance with Service Valet and connected services along with map updates will be complimentary for the first three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. In Canada, the same package is available for five years or 100,000 km. The trim breakup too is relatively unique to the two markets but both will get the same powertrains.

A 2.5-liter turbo-four combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox will be the base offering. The motor makes 300 hp of max power and 311 lb-ft of peak torque. AWD however, is standard across the range. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 from the GV80 is the other option and will produce 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. As with the 2.5T, the 3.5 also comes with an 8-speed box and AWD as standard.

The base 2.5T AWD standard starts from $42,045 and offers convenience features like 12-way power-adjustable driver’s perch and 8-way powered passenger seat, a dual-zone climate control, and the 14.5-inch infotainment screen as standard. In addition, driver assistance systems like highway drive assist, blind-spot collision avoidance with cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping and lane-following assist are all standard. The Select “package” costs $4,000 more and adds 19-inch alloys, ventilated front seats, and the Lexicon sound system to the package along with power tilt and telescopic steering wheel.

Loading …

You require the Select Package in order to opt for the Advanced trim. At $50,495 the price is $4,150 more than the Select and adds front parking sensors, blind-spot view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and surround-view monitor among other features. Ergo motion seat, sport appearance package, and Highway Driving Assist 2 with smart cruise control with machine learning are only available with the Sport Prestige trim which costs $3,600 more than the Advanced. FCA with lane side, junction crossing, and evasive steering assist are also only available with the top trim only.

The 3.5-liter engine is available in three trims, Standard, Sport Advanced, and Sport Prestige. Over the 2.5 Sport Prestige top trim, the 3.5 Standard gets electronically controlled suspension, monobloc front brakes, and the panoramic moonroof as well, standard. Prices for the 3.5T trims start from $53,645 including destination. It also comes with HDA2 with smart cruise control and evasive steering as standard as well. The Sport Advanced costs $5,000 more than the standard and ups the luxury quotient thanks to Napa Leather, a suede headliner, and a Lexicon 16-speaker system. Blind-spot monitor though isn’t available in the 3.5T Standard but is available here.

The 3.5T Sport Prestige is the top dog in the GV70 trim lineup and comes with features that are exclusive to the trim. If you want 21-inch alloys an e-diff and carbon-fiber trim along with a heated rear bench, this is the trim to go for. Priced from $63,545, the Sport Prestige the only trim to come with a three-zone climate control and the brilliant 12.3-inch all-digital 3D instrument cluster.

In Canada, the Select is the base trim and starts from $49,000 CAD including destination. The standard equipment is identical in both markets but as we mentioned before, the trim break up is slightly different. Canada gets the Advanced ($55,000 CAD) and Advanced Plus ($59,000 CAD) trims with the 2.5-liter engine along with the Prestige ($63,000 CAD) as the top trim. The 3.5 V6 is available with the Sport and Sport Plus trims start from $68,500 and $75,500 CAD respectively. As in the US, the 12.3-inch all-digital display will be available with the top 3.5 Sport Plus trim only.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.