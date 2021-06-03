2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Will Officially Debut June 8

AutoGuide.com

Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup is coming to Canada and the US, and we’ll see it next week.

One of the industry’s worst-kept secrets is no more. After months of speculation and even production-line spy photos, Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup will debut, and soon: we’ll see it on June 8.

The Maverick will slide in under the existing mid-size Ranger in the Blue Oval truck lineup. It will use a more road-friendly unibody construction, likely borrowing much from the cute little Bronco Sport crossover. As for the name, it was last seen on a small Ford car during the ’70s.

Hollywood will be lending a hand for next week’s reveal with actress Gabrielle Union. The Bring It On star will be showing off the baby pickup on her social media channels, as well as those of Ford.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Ford Ranger FX4 Review

The Maverick will find some competition when it lands, too. Hyundai has thrown its hat into the ring with the upcoming Santa Cruz pickup. The new truck rides on a unibody platform as well, and comes in around a foot (or more) shorter than the mid-size trucks already on the market. We’re curious to see how Ford has sized its new truck, not to mention how it will price the Maverick. The Ranger currently starts at $26,265 ($36,523 CAD); we don’t expect the Maverick’s sticker to start with a 1 in America.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is Cool Compact Pickup with Tucson Bones

We’ll know more about the 2022 Ford Maverick next Tuesday. Stay tuned for all the details.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.