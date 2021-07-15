2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Interior Shows Off Hinged Touchscreen and Back Seats

AutoGuide.com

The next SL gains rear seats again, as it moves to fill the gap left by the departing S-Class Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to reveal the next generation of its long-running SL-Class. In preparation, the brand this week revealed the drop-top’s interior. The German automaker is dubbing the cabin “hyperanalog,” which is an unusual term for something so dripping with tech. In addition, the SL gains a second set of seats, the first time it’s had them in over 30 years.

Let’s talk hyperanalog first. Mercedes says the design team “created a mix of analog geometry and digital world,” which translates into more traditional shapes and design elements, with modern tech seamlessly merging with them. A great example is the instrument panel: it features a dramatic cowl around the digital screen, which minimizes glare. The top half of the dashboard is shaped like a plane wing, complete with a quartet of turbine-style air vents. The lower half features contrasting light leather here, flowing down into the center console and around the door panels. It creates an enormous T-shape around the driver and front passenger. Of course, this being a modern Merc, there’s customizable ambient lighting separating the two volumes.

In the center of the dashboard sits an 11.9-inch touchscreen, the same unit found in the latest C-Class. This one has a fancy-pants party trick, though. Because the SL is a convertible, drivers can adjust the angle of the screen electronically, reducing glare.

As it turns out, that will be the only folding metal on the SL this generation. Spy photos have shown that the 2022 model will ditch the current (heavy) folding hardtop, instead going for a classic fabric setup. This may be related to the decision to give the SL a second set of seats—something last seen on the 1989 model, and never available in North America. Just like the back row in the BMW 8 Series, these are best left for smaller folks or used as extra storage. Mercedes says people under five-foot (1.5 m) should be okay back there.

You may have also noticed the slight name change. Yes, the next SL will be an AMG-only affair. It will pull double duty, replacing the existing model as well as cover the ground previously covered by the S-Class Coupe. Expect AMG’s inline-six and V8 setups under the hood, with the high-power, plug-in SL 73 sitting at the very top of the lineup.

We should see the rest of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL before the end of the year, with sales starting soon after.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.