2022 Forester Gains Wilderness Trim; Base Price Up to $26,320
Forester Wilderness has 9.2 inches (234 mm) of ground clearance, starts from $33,945 in the US.
Subaru on Thursday revealed the refreshed 2022 Forester lineup. Leading the charge is a Forester Wilderness, which applies the same basic recipe from this year’s Outback Wilderness to the smaller crossover. The whole Forester lineup benefits from a revised front fascia, added safety features, and improved utility inside.
Let’s focus on the Wilderness. If you read our first drive of the Outback Wilderness—well, go on, do it—the changes should sound familiar. The Forester Outback sees a half-inch suspension lift, now riding at 9.2 inches (234 mm), with unique tuning is said to maintain the Forester’s on-road ride and handling balance. 17-inch matte black wheels feature Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires, with a full-size spare under the cargo floor. Extended wheel arch cladding, a front skid plate, anti-glare hood decal, and a whole bunch of exterior yellow-orange trim bits mark out the Wilderness. Inside, Subaru’s water-resistant StarTex material covers the seats. An upgraded roof rack can hold up to 800 pounds (363 kilograms) when parked; its on-the-move limit is 220 lb (100 kg).
The Forester Wilderness has one option package. For $1,850, buyers net a larger 8.0-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, and a powered tailgate.
Power comes from the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine as the rest of the Forester lineup. It routes its 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet through a revised continuously variable transmission (CVT), with a higher 4.11:1 final ratio instead of the standard 3.70:1. Subaru says this helps with low-end torque. It also means the Forester Wilderness is rated to 3,000 pounds of towing.
Up front, the whole range sees new headlights and a revised bumper design. The different trims also see redesigned alloy wheels. Every trim includes the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist suite. In addition to the usual pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, the system also features automatic emergency steering. At speeds below 50 mph (80 km/h), it can help avoid a collision. The interior gains a brighter LED dome lamp, and two more utility hooks in the cargo area.
Like what you see? The 2022 Subaru Forester lineup will start arriving in US dealers next month, starting from $26,320, including destination—a price hike of $475. The 2022 Forester Wilderness will ring up at $33,945. Canadian pricing is yet to be announced.
