2022 Kia EV6 Makes Its Way Onto Ward’s 10 Best Interiors & UX List

Most everyone agrees that the Kia EV6 is a slick-looking car, both inside and out. Now, the model line has a tangible award extolling its virtues.

In a press announcement from Kia Motors America, the brand told everyone that the 2022 EV6 is the winner of a Wards Auto 10 Best Interiors & UX award. For those unfamiliar, Wards Auto is a longstanding automotive publication that dates back to the 1920s. It’s been a stalwart organization that has some of the most well-respected awards programs, like the Wards 10 best engines list.

For the Ward’s Auto 10 Best Interiors & UX award, vehicles that are new or have had heavily reworked interiors are evaluated on a series of criteria and scored accordingly. This includes comfort, design, aesthetics, materials, fit-and-finish, displays and controls, connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assist systems, and value.

Kia quotes Ward’s Auto editor and judge Drew Winter, as saying that the “EV6 is a is a solid overall value, with a stylish and sporty interior and highly innovative morphing controls that save space and reduce clutter.” He continues to say that the EV6’s interior is spacious and comfortable, which put the model firmly on the 10 best list.

This award is just another feather in Kia’s cap, as the brand continues its electrification push. The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the brand has moved more than 10,000 EV6’s thus far. The brand has increased its EV sales by 132%, compared to last year.

