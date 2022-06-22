2023 Honda CR-V Shows Off Interior, More Details Coming July 12

AutoGuide.com

Do you like the interior of the Civic and HR-V? Why do we ask? Oh, no reason.

Honda early Wednesday revealed the first interior photo of the 2023 CR-V. It follows our first glimpses of the exterior earlier this month, with Honda promising more details on the compact SUV coming July 12.

The CR-V is the Japanese brand’s best-seller, so nailing it is a big deal. Honda found a smart new interior design direction with the latest Civic, and this new image proves the company is spreading the love across the lineup. Simply put, the CR-V’s interior is essentially the Civic’s, especially the dashboard. (It’s a look we also saw in the 2023 Honda HR-V we just drove.) The dashboard is a simple, low-profile design, incorporating a strip of mesh that hides the HVAC vents. Sitting below that is a trio of knurled-metal rotary dials for the climate controls themselves. Changes for CR-V duty include a textured metal inlay in the piano black surrounding the mesh, a texture that carries over to the door panels.

There’s a touchscreen of unknown size above, though it’s important to note the plastic surround at its base, implying a larger option will also be available—probably on the Touring. The orange stitching suggests this is the Sport trim.

Gone is the high-rise center console of the current model. A more traditional placement moves the shifter to the far side and shifts the typically in-line buttons to the left of it. We can’t see the cupholders, but they appear to sit just aft of the shifter itself.

Poking out from behind the wheel is a hybrid digital/analog instrument panel, just like the one in the HR-V. We can also make out a seat memory function on the door panel.

Honda will announce more details on the 2023 CR-V on July 12. We already know the lineup will include a hybrid model again (this time for Canada, too), and expect the engine lineup to mirror that of the Civic. The SUV will go on sale this summer—which began today, so it won’t be too long now. Stay tuned for more details.

