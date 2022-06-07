2023 Honda HR-V Pricing and Fuel Economy Revealed, On Sale This Month

AutoGuide.com

Honda keeps things simple, with all three FWD and AWD trims posting the same respective fuel economy figures.

Honda early Tuesday announced the pricing and fuel economy figures for the upcoming 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover. The not-so-little cute-ute will anchor the Japanese brand’s SUV lineup in both Canada and the US—though it will no longer be the most affordable new Honda you can buy.

The lineup once again starts with the LX trim, which starts at $24,895 ($30,680 CAD) including destination charges. All-wheel drive is available for a $1,500 ($2,200 CAD) upcharge, as well. This base model includes a pair of 7.0-inch displays, one for instrumentation and the other infotainment, plus a traditional analog speedometer. The standard Honda Sensing suite of driver assists gains a rare-for-the-class front camera, along with Traffic Jam Assist and traffic sign recognition.

Also standard (on all trims) is a larger, more powerful 2.0-liter engine, now producing 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. It hooks up to a continuously variable transmission once again. Honda has ditched the torsion beam rear suspension for a more sophisticated multi-link setup. Fuel economy figures are straight-forward, with front-drive HR-Vs coming in at 26 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined. (Canadian figures: 9.1 / 7.4 / 8.3 L/100 km.) Opt for AWD and those figures drop to 25, 30, and 27 mpg (9.4, 7.8, 8.7 L/100 km), respectively.

Honda will also offer mid-level Sport and top-trim EX-L (EX-L Navi in Canada). These trims bring in various niceties, like 18-inch alloys (17s are standard), a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, power moonroof, parking sensors, heated side mirrors, and more. All-in, a loaded HR-V EX-L rings in at $30,195 ($39,080 CAD), with the only cost options being the paint color.

For reference, the previous HR-V scored as high as 34 mpg on the highway and 30 mpg combined (7.0 and 7.8 L/100 km). It was much smaller, however, as this new model grows 2.8 inches (70 millimeters) wider and nearly 9 inches (229 mm). At 179.8 inches (4,567 mm), the HR-V is now one of the largest entries in this segment. The previous model also started roughly $2,000 ($2,500 CAD) cheaper, on average. That means the HR-V is no longer the most affordable new Honda in dealerships: that’s the Civic, folks.

The 2023 Honda HR-V will begin arriving in dealerships this month. We’ll be driving it very soon, so stay tuned to AutoGuide for that.

