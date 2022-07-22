The Cadillac Celestiq Concept Previews a New Era Of Electric Luxury

AutoGuide.com

Watch out Tesla, Lucid, and probably even Rolls-Royce, there’s a new take on luxury coming to town. The Cadillac Celestiq.

Following in the footsteps of the handful of showstopping contemporary Cadillac, the Cadillac Celestiq stands on the shoulders of concepts like the Sixteen, and Elmiraj. The Celestiq is a show-stopping, attempt at American electric hyper luxury. Cadillac said that it took inspiration from “artisanship and customization that defined early Cadillac sedans,” when crafting the Celestiq show car. The whole vehicle emits a distinctly Mid-century, American vibe, which is no accident, according to Cadillac.

Although this is a concept, Cadillac asserts that the production of Celestiq won’t change much. The Celestiq is designed to be a high-end, topmost trim vehicle, pricing is expected to reach into the $300,000 range, and offers opulent and luxurious materials never before seen in a Cadillac. Underneath, is GM’s new Ultium platform, which will underpin the vast majority of new EVs produced by GM.

Still, its shared platform amongst more plebian offerings doesn’t mean the Celestiq will be yet another badge job. Like the Lyriq, the Celestiq shouldn’t share any switchgear or materials with any other GM product. The interior is super tech-focused, featuring high-definition advanced LED interactive displays, including a 55-inch wide screen in front of the driver. Also, the car will feature Ultra Cruise, an even greater interpretation of Super Cruise.

Cadillac hasn’t released any numbers on range, power, or a release date, but the brand does say we should know more by fall of 2022. After a long line of pretty, but failed concepts, we hope the Celestiq comes to market sooner than later.

