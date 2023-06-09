The 2024 Lexus GX Hands-On Preview: The Start Of A Luxury Off-Road Era For Lexus

AutoGuide.com

Kevin has been obsessed with cars ever since he could talk. He even learned to read partially by learning and reading the makes and models on the back of cars, only fueling his obsession. Today, he is an automotive journalist well-versed in electrification, hybrid cars, and vehicle maintenance.

The 2024 Lexus GX leans into its off-road credibility.

The Lexus GX has been a model that’s simultaneously loved, but also a very dim spot in the manufacturer’s lineup. It’s beloved by off-road enthusiasts because of the things it can do off-road, but the interior, styling, and powertrain have been dated. The latest GX fixes all of that with a modern engine, new tech, and more refinement, without sacrificing the off-road ability that the GX is known for.

It’s an “Adventure Ready” Luxury SUV

It’s plain to see that Lexus is really embracing the lore behind the GX being an off-road legend. I mean, just look at the thing; the somewhat smooth styling of the old GX has been eschewed for a blocky yet sophisticated take (if not slightly retro) of a sophisticated off-road truck.

The GX is decidedly blocky, albeit pleasantly so. The Lexus big spindle grille is present here, yet it feels far more integrated. The grille isn’t as big or ostentatious here as the old GX.

The side profile is nice, and clean like the TX, and the GX’s side surfacing is fairly smooth, far less fussy than the old model. The windshield is very upright, and relatively short, which coupled with the short front overhang, makes for a profile that’s very reminiscent of an old Toyota Land Cruiser.

The chunky side haunches help to drive home the fact that the GX is an off-road, “real” SUV. The GX is completely different from the Lexus TX.

Like all new Lexus products, the “L” badge is gone, replaced with a thin full-width taillight bar, and Lexus script. The side swinging rear door has been replaced with a power liftgate.

Overtrail Marks A New Era For Lexus

Overtrail is just one facet of Lexus leaning into its off-road ability. The GX will be available in Premium, Premium+, Luxury, and Luxury+, but also Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims. The GX is the first model in the Lexus Global “Overtrail Project.” Lexus says that the Overtrail Project is meant to encourage owners to “explore nature through refined adventures.” So, that takes the form not only through the off-road capable GX Overtrail trim, but accessories, gear, and even experiences put on by the brand to show off that attitude.

For the Lexus GX’s Overtrail trim, the brand added a fleet of upgrades to make the truck ready for rough roads. It has 33-inch All-terrain tires, black accents on the over fenders, and an aluminum skid plate. Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Control, and 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor systems all come standard on the GX Overtrail. An electronically controlled locking rear differential, and an Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, ensure the GX Overtrail offers effortless off-road capability befitting that of a luxury brand.

Improved Power And A More Refined Interior

The GX is completely new from the ground up; it’s wider and longer and features a longer wheelbase. It’s using the same TNGA-F (GA-F) platform we’ve seen on the latest Lexus LX and new Toyota Tacoma. It’s stronger and features a multi-link rear suspension that Lexus says improves both on and off-road performance.

Power for the 2024 Lexus GX500 comes from a 3.4-liter turbocharged V6. This unit produces 349 horsepower and 479 ft/lbs of torque, all managed by a 10-speed automatic. Coupled with the new platform, Lexus says the GX can tow up to 8,000 pounds.

The interior was one of the weaker points of the old GX. It’s not that it was particularly bad, but just very dated compared to both competitors and the rest of the Lexus lineup. Like the new Lexus TX, the same 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display makes an appearance here. Lexus says the lower dashboard makes for good outward visibility.

In all, the GX looks thoroughly modernized both inside and out, while embracing its realized off-road capability. The 2024 Lexus GX will be made in Japan, and go on sale in early 2024. Lexus says that a hybrid-powered GX will come later.

