AutoGuide.com

Performance is more than racing stripes, chin splitters or gigantic exhaust tips. Speed is not something you can simply apply with sticky film or push clips; it takes careful engineering and attention to detail.

Accordingly, many new vehicles are dressed up with spoilers for an athletic look and ostensibly more downforce at speed. Some of these aerodynamic add-ons are functional, impacting how a car handles, but many of them are little more than styling appliqués.

Practical or purposeless, some of these wings are probably larger than they need to be. Accordingly, here’s a list of the Top 10 Production Cars With Outrageous Spoilers. Sorry, there’s no Plymouth Superbird or any of vehicles from the Fast and Furious franchise; this post is limited to models currently in production.

Nissan GT-R NISMO

Nissan’s rocket-fast GT-R is a performance machine that can make even the most ham-handed driver look like Ayrton Senna. The vehicle’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 puts out 565 to 600 hp depending on the model, all of which is sent to the front and rear axles after passing through a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.

Despite its somewhat blue-collar origins, the GT-R is a true performance car with blistering acceleration and racecar handling. Accordingly it looks fast with aerodynamic design elements including a big ol’ ironing board on its decklid, especially on the NISMO model.

Loading …

Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition

Lexus may seem like an unlikely entry on our list, but the limited edition RC F Fuji Speedway Edition easily qualifies as big-winged wonder. Powered by a 472 hp 5.0-liter V8, the RC F is Lexus’ performance vehicle and the F.S.E. has all the right go fast goodies.

Standard are carbon ceramic brakes, lightweight BBS wheels, and of course a full aerodynamic package including a carbon fibre fixed rear wing, roof, and hood. Lexus claims all of these aero bits are fully functional and help the RC F improve high speed performance.

Loading …

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is already an incredibly capable car, with a 650 hp supercharged V8 engine that propels the Chevy muscle car from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. But to turn the Camaro into a real track weapon, there is the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package.

Selecting this option upgrades virtually every chassis component of the car from the suspension to the wheels; the latter of which include super sticky steamroller tires front and rear. As expected form a race car for the street, a full aerodynamic package is added which includes various front splitters, side sill extensions, and an absolutely monstrous rear wing.

Loading …

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack

Nothing screams “‘MURICA!” louder than a screaming V8 from the Ford Shelby GT500. This car’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine puts out an insane 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. Yes, that is not a typo. Those are the correct numbers.

To make sure the GT500 isn’t just a tire shredder, it is available with a track-focused package much like the Camaro ZL1. Aptly named the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, it upgrades the wheels and tires as well as removing the rear seat and replacing the front seats with a pair from Recaro. The carbon fiber aerodynamic package may not look as extreme as the one found on the Camaro, but the Mustang’s GT4 rear wing is every bit as gargantuan.

Loading …

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

No car on this list may have a taller wing than that found on the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The Mercedes Black Series cars are hyper-special-built cars designed to maximize performance as much as possible. This is just the sixth time that the manufacturer has introduced a Black Series car and it is the fastest one yet.

Powered by a 720 hp turbocharged V8 engine, the AMG GT body work resembles that more of a GT4 race car than a street car. The massive rear double-plane wing sits near as high as the car’s roofline, maximizing downforce.

Loading …

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

While on the topic of cars inspired by their racing siblings, there is the Chevrolet Corvette. The 490 hp mid-engine Corvette is already a formidable performer and head turner in its own-right. But that is merely the entry level Corvette and a much more menacing machine is on its way. Behold the Corvette Z06.

Utilizing a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 dubbed the LT6, the new Corvette Z06 will produce 670 hp without the aide of any turbochargers or superchargers. Chevrolet claims it is the most powerful, mass produced naturally aspirated V8 ever built. The entire car will feature technology inspired and/or borrowed form the C8.R race car, including the aero package complete with a crazy rear wing.

Loading …

Subaru WRX STI

You don’t need to spend an excessive amount of money to get a giant rear wing. Subaru is happy to supply your big spoiler needs with the relatively affordable WRX STI. Featuring all-wheel drive, a 310 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine and six-speed manual transmission, the STI continues to be an all-weather, all-year performance compact.

To the casual observer, the giant rear wing on this otherwise ordinary compact sedan may seem out of place, if not a bit goofy. But those who know, know. Harkening back to the brand’s glory days in the World Rally Championship, the spoiler was a fully-functional aerodynamic necessity when attacking those special stages. Now it is more of a call-back to those golden years rather than needed component.

Loading …

Porsche 911 GT3

The oh-so-awesome Porsche 911 GT3 is equipped with a race-inspired rear spoiler that looks like it was stolen right off the GT3 Cup Car. The whole package starts north of $180,000; so best to start saving your pennies for this one. Believe us, it is worth it if you can afford it.

The GT3 features a rear-mounted 4.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine that puts out 502 hp, a figure it achieves without any mechanical lungs. That’s right, it’s all natural; there’s NO turbo or supercharger in this car. The powerplant spins to 9,000 RPM and features a host of racing-grade technology. Other cars on this list have been upgraded to be race cars for the street, but the Porsche 911 GT3 always was one.

Loading …

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

But the 911 GT3 isn’t Porsche’s only track-ready special. There is also the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It answers the question we have all been asking for years. What if Porsche took the GT3 engine and installed it in the smaller, better balanced Cayman? Well, here is the answer we have all been waiting for, and we’ll even forgive the Cayman for making 9 less hp.

Like its bigger brother, the GT4 RS isn’t just an incredible engine, it has all the proper go fast bits installed in all the right places. This includes a big ol’ wing planted on the car’s posterior to ensure all 493 hp keeps in contact with the road surface. And hey, and at a starting price of $166,600, it’s a complete bargain compared to the 911 GT3, right?

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Sexiest Cars

Loading …

Toyota Camry TRD

Whoops. It looks like the Camry showed up to the wrong party, but only it didn’t. Toyota is absolutely determined to have the Camry lose is stodgy image, and the latest generation has more creases and curves than the Nordschleife. But the brand from Japan wasn’t ready to stop there. To further enhance the mid-size sedan’s image, a new TRD trim package was introduced a few years ago.

Although Toyota could have probably gotten away with just an appearance package, the TRD does include upgraded shocks, wheels, brakes, and exhaust. It also can only be paired with the 301 hp V6 engine, so there is some bite behind the TRD’s bark. And that bark comes courtesy of exterior upgrades that include a relatively big rear spoiler.

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

Recent Updates

December 9, 2021 – fixed article formatting. Improved section headings. Updated introduction for accuracy. Footer updated for accuracy. Removed Lamborghini Veneno, McLaren P1, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Honda Civic Si, and Bentley Continental GT3-R. Porsche 911 GT3 image and text updated for accuracy. Subaru WRX STI image and text updated for accuracy. Ford Mustang GT500 image and text updated. Nissan GT-R image and text updated for accuracy. Added Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Camry, Porsche 718 Cayman, Mercedes-AMG GT, Lexus RC F,