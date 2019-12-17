2020 Porsche Macan GTS Returns With an Extra Dash of Power

AutoGuide.com

A familiar trim is returning to the Porsche Macan lineup for 2020. Stuttgart has revived the GTS moniker, gifting the compact crossover with a small stable of additional ponies.

When the Macan went under the knife for its mid-cycle refresh last year, Porsche simplified the lineup with the base, S, and Turbo models. Now the GTS is back, slotting in between the latter two as the Goldilocks option, blending pace and space with a price tag substantially lower than the full-fat Turbo.

How much power are we talking? The GTS uses a detuned version of the Turbo’s 2.9-liter turbo V6, packing a healthy 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Those are incremental updates over the 2018 GTS—by 15 and 14, respectively. It’s also 59 ponies down on the Turbo, yet only 23 lb-ft, not to mention the GTS’ max power is available across a wider rev range (5,200–6,700 rpm).

The Macan puts all that grunt to the ground via a standard all-wheel drive system and seven-speed PDK transmission. Also standard on the GTS is an active air suspension, which can drop it 0.4 inches closer to terra firma. Call all that power to action and you’ll find 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, or 4.5 with the Sport Chrono package. Keep your foot in it and the GTS won’t run out of puff until 162 mph.

Cornering and stopping duties are handled by 20-inch RS Spyder wheels and 14.2-inch front, 13.0-inch rear brakes, respectively. Even bigger tungsten carbide-coated discs are available, as well as ceramic composite items.

Porsche has followed its usual GTS recipe here for the exterior, dipping all manner of body parts in black. The wheels, the window trim, the front bumper elements—even the taillights are darker. Black is the theme inside too, with Alcantara covering the sport seats and door panels. Brushed aluminium accents brighten things up, as well as an optional GTS interior package complete with red or white accent stitching. A Bose sound system provides the tunes, as does a standard sports exhaust.

The Macan GTS’ $72,650 sticker (including $1,350 delivery) will almost exactly split the difference between the S ($60,750) and Turbo (84,950) when it arrives at dealerships next summer.