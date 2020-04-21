2020 Hyundai Veloster N DCT Promises 100% Fun With 33% Less Pedals

AutoGuide.com

Hyundai has dropped photos of the latest Veloster N, which adds a dual-clutch transmission option to one of our favorite hot hatches.

Currently, if you want one of Hyundai’s fun-loving hatches, your only option is a six-speed manual. It’s a great example of the breed, but it does limit the appeal of the Veloster N. When Hyundai launched the car it hinted another transmission would eventually show up, and now the eight-speed dual clutch ‘box is available on one of the best performance bargains on sale today.

It’s a wet dual-clutch design, as Hyundai says the high torque of the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine demanded it. Cooling performance is also better than a dry approach.

A new N Grin Shift 0ffers a short burst of extra performance. When activated, NGS bumps torque to 278 lb-ft (a bump of 18 lb-ft) for up to 20 seconds, while also minimizing shift times. Meanwhile N Power Shift (NPS) will max out power to the wheels when 90 percent or more throttle is applied. Both systems contribute to the N DCT’s 0-62 mph time of just 5.6 seconds.

When the tarmac gets wiggly, the N Track Sense Shift system automatically selects the right gear and shift timing. In Hyundai’s words, it’s “just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance.”

Drivers can set each of these new systems to their preferred settings, alongside existing rev matching and launch control, via the infotainment system, which runs Hyundai’s newest operating system on a bigger, high-def 8.0-inch screen. The other big interior change is the option of new N Light Sport Bucket Seats, which come with grippy Alcantara inserts. These updated thrones feature a light-up N logo in the backrest and shave two pounds off the Veloster’s curb weight each. That’s not enough to offset the added heft of the new transmission, but who cares: they look cool.

The Veloster N DCT also comes with the full SmartSense safety suite, including emergency braking, lane keep assist, auto high beams, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and driver attention warning.

Two-pedal Veloster Ns will go on sale in South Korea later this month. North American sales should follow shortly after, with a slight price hike over the existing manual-transmission model.