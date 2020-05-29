2021 Ford F-150 Debuting June 25: Here’s What We Know

AutoGuide.com

Ford has confirmed the digital launch of its most important model, the F-150 pickup, for next month.

Ford announced early Friday that the we’ll get our first look at the next-generation F-150 pickup in a matter of weeks. A digital reveal will happen June 25, at 8:00 pm EST.

It goes without saying the F-150 is a big deal for Ford. The Blue Oval’s full-size pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in America every year for decades. That takes on even more importance with the recent news that trucks now out-sell cars in the US.

We expect the new model will stick to the successful formula, with an evolution of the current look. Like most new vehicles, it should also expand slightly in all directions.

The bigger news will be under the skin and inside the cabin. A recent leaked document gave us a peek at the powertrain lineup for the 2021 F-150. The base engine will likely be the 3.3-liter atmospheric V6, which produces 290 hp. From there buyers will have the option of two EcoBoost V6s: a 325-hp 2.7-liter and a 375-hp 3.5-liter. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel and 5.0-liter gas V8 should also be part of the roster.

More tantalizing is the news of a hybrid F-150, the first of its kind. This will use a 3.5-liter V6, though the leak didn’t make it clear on whether it would be an EcoBoost unit or not. In addition to the hybrid, Ford is also readying an all-electric F-150. It will be part of the brand’s EV push, alongside the upcoming Mustang Mach-E.

The next-generation F-150 was meant to start production in late summer, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has delayed that slightly. It should still begin production before the end of the year, however. We’ll find out more soon, starting with that reveal on June 25.