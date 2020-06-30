2019 and 2020 Ford Ranger Gain More Power, Fox Suspension With Three Off-road Packages

AutoGuide.com

The Ford Ranger is probably one of the most sought after mid-size pick-up trucks out there and it has less to do with the way it looks or the engines it comes with. One of the critical aspects of the Ranger’s appeal is the sheer amount of aftermarket accessories available from the factory. Ford recognizes that the Ranger is less of a workhorse but more of a lifestyle vehicle unlike its elder sibling, the F150.

Further expanding on the lifestyle bit–off-roading–Ford has introduced three new packages for the Ranger. Customers can equip both 2019 and 2020 models with the off-road packages at the dealership. Called the Ford Performance package they are divided into three levels of performance and hardcore-ness. All three packages include new Fox shocks, new 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels, and a retuned engine with more power. Also, no new package is complete without graphics, and the Ranger is no exception. The price for the packages ranges between $2,495 and $8,995.

Ford Performance Level 1 package:

.Off-Road leveling kit

.FOX “Tuned by Ford Performance” 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube front and rear shocks tuned by Ford Performance Engineers to optimize on and off-road performance

.Ford Performance 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels

.Ford Performance bedside graphics o Ford Performance windshield banner

.$2,495 MSRP before installation

Performance Level 2 package includes Level 1 equipment plus:

.Ford Performance engine calibration, which increases horsepower by 16 percent to 315 at .4,500 RPM and increases torque by nearly 20 percent to 370 lb.-ft. at 2,500 RPM

.BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires

.Rigid off-road fog light kit

.Blue tow hooks

.Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame

.$4,495 MSRP before installation

Performance Level 3 package includes Levels 1 and 2 equipment plus:

.Rigid 40-inch LED lightbar kit

.Red tow hooks

.Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper

.Ford Performance chase rack

.2.3-liter Ford Performance sport exhaust

.$8,995 MSRP before installation

The Ranger equipped with new performance packages go on sale in August of this year.