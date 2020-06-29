2021 Audi Q5 Offers Mild Hybrid as Standard, Plug-in More Powerful Than SQ5

AutoGuide.com

Will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2020, prices start from $44,295.

Audi has pulled the wraps off the new updated 2021 Q5. Despite it being a facelift, the changes are quite significant, chief among which are the new standard mild-hybrid powertrain and the new infotainment system. But more on that in just a bit.

Let’s Start With the Design

On the ‘face’ of it, the updates to the Q5 is quite subtle. Audi has reduced the height of the trapezoidal front grille which makes the grille look wider. The front bumper receives a makeover and so do the air inlets. Headlamp design has been updated as well. They now look more akin to the new A5 thanks to the LED brow and sleeker headlamps. But it’s the tail lamps that Audi is especially proud of. Audi has introduced its OLED lighting system to the new Q5. It allows customers to choose between several tail lamp signatures to suit their style and come standard with the top Prestige trim.

The Q5 is also slightly longer than before but that is mainly due to the increase in length of the bumpers and sheet metal. Audi has also introduced the Advanced Line which is standard and comes with chrome vertical slats on the front grille while the S-Line sports an all-black theme. It also comes with a choice of 18, 19 and 20-inch wheels while the S-Line gets 19 and 20-inch wheels only.

Tech and Safety

Audi has also updated the cabin just in the right places. The free-standing 10.1-inch MMI3 infotainment system is standard and comes with Apple CarPlay. Cubby holes sit where the rotary dial once stood and the system now relies on touch controls only. In addition, the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit plus is available on Premium Plus. Prestige and SQ5 as standard. SQ5 also gets the electronically adjustable steering column as standard as well.

Audi already offered emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard but now, blind-spot monitoring along with parking sensors front/rear and lane departure warning are all standard as well. Adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping and top-view camera though are standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims only.

The Propulsion

Possibly the biggest update is to the powertrain. Audi will now offer the 2.0-liter TFSI engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system as standard. Power is now up by 13 hp and it makes 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid utilizes the same engine but thanks to the additional electric motor makes 362 hp of combined power and 369 lb-ft of peak torque. Both four-cylinder units pair with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The hybrid comes with the S-Line design as standard and thanks to the 14 kWh battery can do 20 miles in pure electric mode just like the current model. For the enthusiast, the plug-in will also offer a Sport Plus package that adds adaptive dampers air suspension and 20-inch wheels to the mix.

The SQ5 will come with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the plug-in it makes 13 hp less but torque figure is identical. The V6 pairs with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The Sq5 gets adaptive dampers as standard with air suspension available as an add-on option. Drivers will be able to control the ride height and firmness of the suspension via Audi Drive Select.

Pricing

The standard gasoline Q5 will be available as the Q5 45 TFSI while the plug-in has been christened the 55 TFSI and the SQ5 is well, the SQ5. Interestingly though all three will be available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims. Prices for the 45 TSI start from $44,295 for the premium trim, $49,095 for Premium Plus, and $54,995 for Prestige. The plug-in trims will cost $52,895, $56,79 and $62,695 respectively while the SQ5 Premium will start from $53,885, Premium Plus will cost $58,295 and the Prestige will start from $63,495.