2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Pricing Revealed: GTS 4.0 Gets PDK Option

Porsche’s entry-level sports cars kick off at $61,250 and $63,350 for hard- and soft-top models, respectively. New standard kit joins the lineup, and six-cylinder models get an optional PDK transmission.

Porsche is updating its small two-seat sports cars for 2021. The German manufacturer has revealed pricing and spec information on the 2021 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster, with more standard features and additional transmission options.

Getting into a Cayman now costs a little over $1,000 more than it did in 2020, with the list price rising to $61,250 (including destination). That increase does cover additional standard features however, including two-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, and auto-dimming, rain-sensing mirrors. Bi-xenon dynamic headlights are also part of the upgrade as is, mercifully, Apple CarPlay. Opt for the 718 Boxster and its folding soft top, and you’ll pay $2,100 over the equivalent Cayman for the ability.

The big Boxster/Cayman news in the past 12 months was the return of the flat-six engine. A 4.0-liter unit now sits behind the driver in the Cayman GT4, Boxster Spyder, and GTS 4.0 models. In the GT4 and Spyder that engine puts out 414 hp; in GTS models, be their roofs metal or fabric, it’s 394 ponies. The GT4 and Spyder arrived with just one transmission choice last year, the six-speed manual. Porsche will now offer them both with its seven-speed, dual-clutch PDK transmission. The two-pedal choice comes with a $3,210 fee, on top of the base GT4 ($101,550) and Spyder ($98,650) stickers.

A six-speed manual was initially the only option for the GTS 4.0 models when Porsche announced them earlier this year too. The PDK is a $3,730 option for them, and Porsche expects GTS 4.0s to arrive in dealers before the end of the year. The six-speed Cayman will start from $88,150; drop-top Boxsters will require an additional $2,100. Porsche quotes a 0–60 mph time of just 4.3 seconds for either model, and that’s with the row-your-own option. Both cars pick up the usual smattering of Porsche GTS goodies too, including a standard Sport Chrono pack, sport exhaust, PASM Sport suspension, limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, and big 20-inch black wheels.

The detail changes keep the 718 twins fresh against cars like the new C8 Corvette and Toyota Supra. The Vette may offer vastly more firepower for similar costs, and the Supra may undercut the Porsches, but neither of those cars offer a stick. And if you want one of the six-cylinder models, but would rather the car took care of shifting itself, now that’s an option.