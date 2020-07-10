2021 Jeep Gladiator gets 442 lb-ft Diesel Engine, Rock Crawling Now On the Menu

AutoGuide.com

The engine is in the same tune as the Wrangler, an eight-speed gearbox specifically developed for diesel engines. It was always just a matter of time before the EcoDiesel from the Jeep Wrangler was available with the Gladiator. That moment is here. FCA today announced that the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel will now be a part of the 2021 Gladiator lineup as well. Customers can order their 2021 Jeep Gladiator diesel immediately, deliveries, however, will begin the third quarter onwards.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel makes 260 hp of max power and 442 lb-ft of max torque, the output figures are identical to that on the Wrangler EcoDiesel. However, expect a performance deficit due to the added unsprung weight. According to Jeep the engine pairs with a “newly added TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and the on- and off-road rigors of Jeep Gladiator duty. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance, and 4×4 capability.”

Only the Sport, Overland, and Rubicon trims will be available with the EcoDiesel option. And if the Wrangler is any indication, the diesel option will cost around $4,000 more compared to the gasoline options. Other mechanical features unique to the Sport, Overland, and Rubicon diesel models include Dana 44 heavy-duty axles. In addition, Rubicon will also come with a 3.73 axle ratio, a Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio while the Sport and Overland models get a 2.732:1transfer case with low-range gear ratio.

Fuel economy figures by the EPA are yet unavailable but expect to perform slightly worse than the Wrangler which returns 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.