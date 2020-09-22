Volkswagen ID.4 Reservations Open Online September 23, Require Refundable $100 Deposit

AutoGuide.com

Immediately following the online reveal on September 23 of the new electric Volkswagen ID.4—a Tesla Model Y competitor—buyers can reserve an ID.4 with a refundable deposit of only $100. Volkswagen plans to deliver the first ID.4 vehicles to reservation holders later this year.

In a few weeks, specifications and more details will be revealed about the Volkswagen ID.4, including range, trim levels, and pricing. More than 200 miles of range are expected to be offered by each all-electric ID.4, with top models offering more than 300 miles of range. Each ID.4 is expected to include DC fast charging hardware that will connect to charge points across North America including those operated by Electrify America and Electrify Canada. Seven paint color choices will be available, although the specific paint colors have not yet been announced.

Volkswagen will accept initial $100 deposits from customers either online or through a VW dealership. Customers will later be asked to deposit an additional $400 to finalize configuration details. Both deposits will be fully refundable until the ID.4 is delivered. Volkswagen’s online reservation platform will allow customers to read updates about their vehicles throughout the production and delivery process.

U.S. supply of the ID.4 is expected to be quite limited in 2020 according to an Automotive News report. Production of the ID.4 has already started at the factory in Zwickau, Germany on expectations of strong global demand. Supply will likely be constrained until production begins in 2022 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Buyers who intend to take delivery this year should plan on reserving an ID.4 on September 23.

