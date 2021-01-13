2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Teaser Images Show True-to-Concept Looks

AutoGuide.com

Production EV crossover retains the look of the 2019 Hyundai 45 concept.

Hyundai has revealed the first images of the production Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover. Set to debut next month, it will kick off an expansion of the Ioniq name into a dedicated sub-brand, with two additional models to follow.

The shadowy images make it clear the Ioniq 5 will remain faithful to the wonderfully retro Hyundai 45 concept of 2019. That’s despite the larger 5 aiming for the mid-size crossover segment. Up front, the Ioniq 5’s squared-off LED headlights have an oddly retro video game feel, while the taillights are straight up blocky pixels. The 5 also features a clamshell hood, making for almost no visible shutlines from head-on.

In profile, the Ioniq 5 keeps the angular look of the concept, while also tying it to the new Elantra and Tucson. The contrasting wheel arches keep the aperture-like slashes of the concept, wrapping around enormous, intricate 20-inch wheels. They’re the largest rolling stock the company has fitted to an EV, and easily the coolest.

Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will make its production debut under the Ioniq 5. Hyundai hasn’t dropped many details quite yet, only stating that the 5 is capable of gaining 62 miles (100 km) of range in 5 minutes through DC fast-charging. When it debuted E-GMP late last year, Hyundai said it would be capable of over 310 miles (500 km) per charge. However, recent leaks (via The Korean Car Blog) suggest over 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive for the Ioniq 5 in particular. E-GMP will eventually underpin 23 Hyundai Group BEVs by 2025.

Hyundai released a teaser trailer alongside the images showcasing the Ioniq 5’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech. Functioning as a power supply, the 5 uses up to 3.5 kW to run a whole camping site.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will debut via virtual event next month.

