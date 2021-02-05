5 Things Jeep Owners Need to Know About WARN Elite Series Bumpers

AutoGuide.com

These days, the WARN name has become all but synonymous with vehicle recovery winches. Ask ten knowledgeable off-roaders who makes the best winches money can buy, and chances are good you’ll get “WARN” as your answer at least nine times.

Winches are far from all that WARN offers though, and if you’re a Jeep owner looking for an upgraded off-road bumper for your Wrangler or Gladiator, WARN has made a serious play for your business thanks to its Elite Series. This rugged, durable line of Jeep bumpers is as well-engineered as it is stylish, with the quality and features to make it a real frontrunner in the aftermarket off-road bumper space.

Here are the top five things Jeep owners need to know about the WARN Elite Series.

WARN Elite Series Bumpers are Built for Adventure

Every aftermarket Jeep bumper out there claims to be off-road-ready, but that doesn’t mean they’re all created equal.

WARN Elite Series bumpers for Wrangler and Gladiator are formed from thick-gauge steel that undergoes a five-stage pre-treatment regimen with zirconium nanotechnology before finishing, yielding a bumper that’s not only uncommonly strong, but one that delivers the best finish and corrosion resistance possible. Each bumper is tested with 408 hours of salt spray, showcasing absolutely absurd levels of corrosion resistance, with an attractive textured matte black powdercoat finish to resist abrasion. Factor in the integrated off-road jack lift points and D-ring shackles and you end up with a bumper upgrade that craves the trail almost as much as you do.

Adventure-Ready Means Winch-Ready

Given everything we mentioned above, it likely goes without saying that the WARN Elite Series bumper is winch-ready, built to withstand an industry-leading 12,000 pounds of pulling force without deforming. That’s equivalent to about two times the JL Wrangler Rubicon’s curb weight, giving you plenty of overhead when it’s time to get your Jeep unstuck out on the trail.

Each bumper is designed to mount the winch low down beneath the grille, minimizing any disruption to the radiator’s cooling airflow, and the Elite Series is specifically cleared for use with WARN winches like the VR EVO, ZEON, and XD9. It will even work with WARN’s brilliant HUB Wireless Receiver system.

The WARN HUB is a true breakthrough in winch control technology, allowing your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone to act as a wireless winch controller through the WARN HUB app. Using Bluetooth means it’s not dependent on a reliable mobile data connection to function, while you’re spared from having to carry (and keep track of) a small, separate wireless winch remote controller. And just because it’s made by WARN doesn’t mean you’re necessarily locked in to using a WARN winch; WARN makes a version of the HUB Wireless Receiver (103955) that’s compatible with certain Smittybilt truck winches.

It’s the Perfect Accessory for Your Next Road Trip

Off-road upgrades like a WARN Elite Series bumper make for great road trip accessories, whether you’re driving cross-country in your JL Wrangler, or hitching it to the back of an RV.

The full-width version includes built-in light ports perfect for either OE or aftermarket fog lamps, and the bumper’s D-ring shackles and winch-ready design provide easy vehicle recovery, so you’re ready for whatever the road throws at you. In other words, don’t leave home without it when planning your next off-road adventure.

There’s a WARN Elite Bumper for Every Off-Roader’s Needs

The folks at WARN know that one size very seldom fits all. That’s why there’s a full range of Elite Series Jeep bumpers, including both full-width and “stubby” front bumpers that allow you to run monster tires without the risk of rubbing – although even the full-width bumper can accommodate up to 37” tires.

For the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, both the full-width and stubby front bumpers are available with a tubular steel guard tube, giving you the option of even more front-end protection. No matter which one you choose, your Jeep’s excellent approach and departure angles are preserved with a high-clearance design, and you can rest assured knowing you’re getting a rugged, high-quality off-road bumper with plenty of utility.

There’s a Whole Constellation of Compatible Accessories

Installing a WARN Elite Series bumper on your Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator doesn’t just give you superior off-road protection in a rugged, well-built package, it opens up your ride to a full range of accessories. There’s the obvious – items like WARN’s industry-leading truck winches, with up to 12,000 pounds of pulling power, plus the company’s award-winning HUB Bluetooth wireless receiver. But there’s also the not-so-obvious.

WARN Elite rear bumpers for the JK and JL Wrangler, for instance, are available with the ability to accept a WARN rear tire carrier (sold separately), and the bumpers are compatible with WARN Hi-Lift Jack mounts and RotopaX fuel can mounts—so you can make your ride even more off-road-ready. The full-width Elite Series bumper with its built-in light ports, meanwhile, allows you to install a number of high-performance auxiliary lights, and even the stubby version allows you to mount extra lights above the bumper.

No matter what you’re looking for from your next aftermarket Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator bumper, the WARN Elite Series is built to deliver. For more info, visit WARN.com.