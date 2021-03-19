2022 Lexus IS 500 F Performance Launch Edition Adds Exclusivity To V8 Power

AutoGuide.com

Barely a month has passed since Lexus debuted the IS 500 F Sport Performance and already, we have a new version of it.

Admittedly, there is no change to the powertrain. Under the hood, you will still find the same ‘old’ 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that pumps out 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. And, like the ‘standard’ car it comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels only. The differences lie inside the cabin, for the most part.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Brings Back the V8 Lexus Sedan

A new unique two-tone Black & Gray Ultrasuede now adorns the seats, door trims, and the center console. The steering wheel gets anew silver ash wood treatment with black F Sport badging. It goes without saying that the Launch Edition is a special and exclusive vehicle. To commemorate its exclusivity, the cabin will also get a serialized Launch Edition badge.

Other changes over the IS 500 include a new instrument cluster start-up animation exclusive for the Launch Edition. The exterior gets some special treatment too. A set of 19-inch Matte Black BBS wheels are also exclusive to the Launch Edition and so is a new color palette called Incognito. The wheels are four pounds lighter than the ones on the IS 500 and the Launch Edition will only be sold with the Incognito color scheme.

Details regarding the price will be available closer to the launch. The Launch Edition is set to arrive at dealerships by fall 2021.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.